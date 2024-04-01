New awareness campaign asks Ontario growers to ‘Be Drift Aware’

Guelph, ON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario growers head to the fields this spring, they have easy access to new stewardship resources, no matter what they’re growing. A partnership between multiple farm organizations has created a new awareness campaign, Be Drift Aware.

Drift is the unintentional aerial movement of plant protection products away from the intended target. It is an issue that can impact crop yield, crop quality and input costs. Drift can also negatively impact neighbouring fields, residences, livestock, and sensitive natural habitats and cause tension with neighbours.

“Each of our organizations has shared best practice resources with our grower members over the years, and now we have pooled that information for easy access in a single location,” says Marty Vermey, senior agronomist, Grain Farmers of Ontario.

Growers and spray operators can access all resources at a new central resource hub www.BeDriftAware.ca. The website includes an online quiz and resources organized around three key best practices – “be size aware,” “be height aware,” and “be wind aware.”

“This campaign is an important next step to reach growers with information ranging from spray drift basics to sprayer settings and nozzle selection to truly drop the risk as low as possible,” says Brian Rideout, crop protection chair, Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.

Anytime someone sprays, there is a possibility of unintended drift. With best practices in place, there is an opportunity to reduce the risk.

“The call to action for this campaign is simple: our partners want to reduce spray drift across Ontario by providing easy access to the information when and where growers and spray operators need it,” says Janice Janiec, farm policy analyst, Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Be Drift Aware partners will share spray drift messages and reminders throughout their established communication channels – newsletters, social posts and events – to encourage members to visit the new site to access resources about spray drift.

Be Drift Aware was created by Grain Farmers of Ontario, Ontario Federation of Agriculture, Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and CropLife Canada.

