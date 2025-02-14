Attention steelhead and salmon anglers: E-tagging is available; here's how to buy and use it

Idaho Fish and Game’s new electronic salmon and steelhead permits are available at all vendors, or through the Go Outdoors Idaho mobile app. Remember, if you buy a paper tag, you're ineligible for e-tagging so ask for it when you buy from a license vendor.

E-tagging allows salmon or steelhead anglers to validate their permits electronically. Anglers can use the app while out of cell service, in low service areas, and while the device is on airplane mode. E-tagging also allows anglers to buy an electronic salmon or steelhead permit and start fishing immediately instead of waiting for a paper tag to arrive in the mail.

Once an angler electronically tags a fish and clicks “submit,” they receive a confirmation number for each fish that was e-tagged and the permit is legally validated. If the angler is out of cell service, they can still submit their catch and their app will confirm that information was stored, then the catch will be fully submitted after the angler gets back into cell range.

Paper tags are still available for those who prefer the traditional method of reporting their catch, but anglers must choose one or the other each year.