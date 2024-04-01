Corneal Ulcer Market and Epidemiology Forecast 2032: Population Data, Drugs, Companies by DelveInsight

Corneal Ulcer Market

DelveInsight’s Corneal Ulcer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corneal Ulcer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Corneal Ulcer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Corneal Ulcer market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Corneal Ulcer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Corneal Ulcer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Corneal Ulcer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Corneal Ulcer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Corneal Ulcer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Corneal Ulcer Market Report:

The Corneal Ulcer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to a study by Byrd and Martin from 2022, the yearly incidence of corneal ulcers in the United States alone is projected to be between 30,000 and 75,000, and 12.2% of all corneal transplants are performed for the treatment of infectious keratitis

Ting et al. (2021) have reported in their literature that there is a female predominance of 57–69% for CL-related IK, while a male predominance of 74–78% is linked to trauma-related IK

Ting et al. (2021) conducted a retrospective study of all patients diagnosed with Infectious Keratitis who underwent corneal scraping at a UK tertiary referral center between July 2007 and October 2019 (a 12-year period) to investigate the incidence, causative microorganisms, and in vitro antimicrobial susceptibility and resistance profiles of infectious keratitis (IK) in Nottingham, UK

The existing range of medications for corneal ulcers is limited. However, several promising therapies are emerging for the treatment of Neurotrophic keratitis. These include rhNGF, CSB-001 Ophthalmic Solution 0.1%, RGN-259, and other options, which have the potential to significantly impact the market landscape.

Key Corneal Ulcer Companies: Recordati, Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Laboratoires Thea, Allergan, Dompé Farmaceutici, and others

Key Corneal Ulcer Therapies: REC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium, T4020, Gatifloxacin, rhNGF, and others

The Corneal Ulcer epidemiology based on cause-specific cases analyzed that the highest number of corneal Ulcer are caused by infectious agents

The Corneal Ulcer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Corneal Ulcer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Corneal Ulcer market dynamics.

Corneal Ulcer Overview

A corneal ulcer is an open sore or ulcers on the surface of the cornea, the transparent, dome-shaped outermost layer of the eye. It is sometimes referred to as corneal keratitis. It is usually brought on by a corneal infection or damage, and if left untreated, it can cause severe discomfort and vision issues.

Get a Free sample for the Corneal Ulcer Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/corneal-ulcer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Corneal Ulcer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Corneal Ulcer

Prevalent Cases of Corneal Ulcer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Corneal Ulcer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Corneal Ulcer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Corneal Ulcer epidemiology trends @ Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology Forecast

Corneal Ulcer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Corneal Ulcer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Corneal Ulcer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Corneal Ulcer Therapies and Key Companies

REC 0559: Recordati/Mime Tech

OC01: Oyster Point Pharma

CSB-001: Claris Biotherapeutics

BD-111: Shanghai BDgene

NRO-1: Neuroptika

Rose bengal sodium: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

T4020: Laboratoires Thea

Gatifloxacin: Allergan

rhNGF: Dompé Farmaceutici

Scope of the Corneal Ulcer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Corneal Ulcer Companies: Recordati, Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Laboratoires Thea, Allergan, Dompé Farmaceutici, and others

Key Corneal Ulcer Therapies: REC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium, T4020, Gatifloxacin, rhNGF, and others

Corneal Ulcer Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Ulcer current marketed and Corneal Ulcer emerging therapies

Corneal Ulcer Market Dynamics: Corneal Ulcer market drivers and Corneal Ulcer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Corneal Ulcer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Corneal Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Corneal Ulcer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Corneal Ulcer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Corneal Ulcer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Corneal Ulcer

3. SWOT analysis of Corneal Ulcer

4. Corneal Ulcer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Corneal Ulcer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Corneal Ulcer Disease Background and Overview

7. Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Corneal Ulcer

9. Corneal Ulcer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Corneal Ulcer Unmet Needs

11. Corneal Ulcer Emerging Therapies

12. Corneal Ulcer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Corneal Ulcer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Corneal Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Corneal Ulcer Market Drivers

16. Corneal Ulcer Market Barriers

17. Corneal Ulcer Appendix

18. Corneal Ulcer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.