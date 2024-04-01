FAA Statement on Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee Recommendations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing recommendations to help break down barriers that prevent pilots and air traffic controllers from reporting mental health issues. The recommendations were provided by the Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee, formed by the FAA in December 2023 to study the issue. The FAA will determine next steps after reviewing the recommendations.

Committee members included U.S. aviation industry trade associations, pilot and air traffic controller representative organizations, academia, and medical professionals.

The committee’s work builds on the FAA’s pilot mental health priorities.

