Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,519 in the last 365 days.

FAA Statement on Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee Recommendations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing recommendations to help break down barriers that prevent pilots and air traffic controllers from reporting mental health issues. The recommendations were provided by the Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee, formed by the FAA in December 2023 to study the issue. The FAA will determine next steps after reviewing the recommendations.

Committee members included U.S. aviation industry trade associations, pilot and air traffic controller representative organizations, academia, and medical professionals.

The committee’s work builds on the FAA’s pilot mental health priorities.
 

You just read:

FAA Statement on Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee Recommendations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more