Joe Strickland Hired as Chief Underwriting Officer at ARU to Lead Next Phase of Profitable Growth
I am excited to join a team with innovation and problem-solving in their DNA and look forward to complementing ARU’s culture of underwriting discipline while aggressively pursuing profitable growth.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today that Joseph (“Joe”) Strickland III has been named the company’s Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO). Strickland’s hire resulted from a rigorous national search and was the latest of several recent high-profile additions to ARU’s leadership team. As an insurance executive with more than three decades of experience ranging from rapidly growing startups to established multinational conglomerates, Strickland will lead the continued profitable growth and scale of ARU’s underwriting portfolio, while maintaining the company’s innovative and entrepreneurial foundation.
— Joe Strickland, CUO
Prior to joining ARU, Strickland served as CUO at GuideOne Insurance where he oversaw underwriting strategy and execution across the Company. He joined GuideOne in 2022 as Head of Property and was responsible for the Company’s admitted and non-admitted Property portfolios across several business units. Strickland’s time at GuideOne was preceded by two separate stints at American International Group (AIG), where he served in various underwriting executive roles, including Senior Vice President of Property & Special Risks and Senior Vice President of Wholesale Property. Strickland led several different underwriting teams and cultivated national distribution relationships to build a diverse Commercial Property portfolio during his tenure at AIG. Strickland’s professional history also includes underwriting leadership positions at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and at U.S. Aviation Underwriters, where he began his career handling complex liability claims. Strickland attended law school at Seton Hall University and was admitted to practice in Connecticut and New York. As a nationally recognized subject matter expert, Strickland has been featured in various mainstream media outlets including USA Today, The New Yorker, and has appeared on Wall Street Journal Television.
ARU CEO William (“Will”) Johnson III said: “At our core, ARU is an organization built to deliver innovative solutions to some of the insurance industry’s toughest challenges, and we are pleased with the value we have provided in the eight years since our founding. As we launch forward into our next stages of growth and scale, I am delighted to add Joe Strickland to the ARU team. Joe is rare among underwriting professionals, as he prioritizes a balance of being solutions-oriented while remaining technically disciplined, which is key to maintaining ARU’s trajectory of superlative profitable growth. Further, Joe’s depth of experience and expertise growing profitable specialty portfolios through wholesale distribution channels will be a key asset for ARU in our three areas of emphasis: Specialty, Farm / Ag, and Commercial Property.”
Strickland adds, “While recent weather and market dynamics have created turbulent conditions for many companies, ARU has maintained its reputation as a sustainable solution for their distribution partners and policyholders. I am excited to join a team with innovation and problem-solving in their DNA, and I look forward to complementing ARU’s culture of underwriting discipline while aggressively pursuing opportunities for profitable growth.”
ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Farm / Ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.
