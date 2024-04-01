Former VADOC Officer in Training Arrested for Attempted Introduction of Contraband in...

Submit Release
April 01, 2024

A former Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Officer in Training (OIT) has been arrested after she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and its charger into Sussex I State Prison.

Former OIT Kanasia Taylor was taken into custody by Virginia State Police Wednesday, March 27 for allegedly violating Virginia Code § 18.2-431.1, Illegal conveyance or possession of cellular telephone or other wireless telecommunications device by prisoner or committed person, a Class 6 felony. Cell phones are contraband items in VADOC facilities.

At 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, former OIT Taylor was undergoing a search at the facility’s front entry. Former OIT Taylor placed a black hair scrunchie onto the desk beside the body scanner before stepping onto the scanner. A VADOC corrections officer investigated the scrunchie and located a cell phone and phone charger concealed within the scrunchie.

Staff took custody of the contraband and further investigation revealed that former OIT Taylor was supposed to receive monetary compensation for smuggling the cell phone and charger to an inmate inside the facility.

“This arrest demonstrates that the risk of smuggling contraband into VADOC facilities far outweighs any possible reward,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will face punishment to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to the employees at Sussex I State Prison who caught this smuggling attempt and to our partners at Virginia State Police for their support.”

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information will be provided while this investigation continues.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.

