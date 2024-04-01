Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 1-5, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 1-5, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 1

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 2

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 3

No public meetings

Thursday, April 4

No public meetings

Friday, April 5

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 1-5, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 1

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Election Meeting Briefing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Thailand

Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, April 2

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 3

9 a.m. Women in Manufacturing Summit

Location: 9750 South 300 West, Sandy

10:30 a.m. Meet with Rocky Peak Elementary Students

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Springville Museum Documentary Filming

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, April 4

10 a.m. Utah Black Chamber Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Speak at BYU Careers Seminar and Civic Engagement Seminar

Location: 238 HRCB, BYU Provo

Friday, April 5

No public meetings

