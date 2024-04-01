Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 1-5, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 1-5, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 1
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 2
No public meetings
Wednesday, April 3
No public meetings
Thursday, April 4
No public meetings
Friday, April 5
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 1-5, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 1
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Election Meeting Briefing
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Thailand
Location: Gold Room
Tuesday, April 2
No public meetings
Wednesday, April 3
9 a.m. Women in Manufacturing Summit
Location: 9750 South 300 West, Sandy
10:30 a.m. Meet with Rocky Peak Elementary Students
Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Springville Museum Documentary Filming
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, April 4
10 a.m. Utah Black Chamber Meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Speak at BYU Careers Seminar and Civic Engagement Seminar
Location: 238 HRCB, BYU Provo
Friday, April 5
No public meetings
