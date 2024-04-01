Former Chief Felony Prosecutor Carrie Thomas Joins Barbieri Law Criminal Defense Team
Carrie's arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional legal representation and uphold the rights of our clients.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbieri Law is proud to announce the newest addition to its team of distinguished legal professionals, Senior Trial Attorney Carrie Thomas. With a wealth of experience garnered from her years as a prosecutor, Carrie brings stealth expertise and insight to the firm, solidifying Barbieri Law's commitment to providing top-tier criminal defense representation.
— Heather J. Barbieri
Upon graduating from SMU Dedman School of Law with honors, Carrie embarked on an illustrious career with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, where she honed her skills across various divisions, including Misdemeanor, Felony, Domestic Violence, Crimes Against Children, Child Exploitation, and Grand Jury. Her unwavering dedication and exceptional trial acumen propelled her to the esteemed position of Chief Felony Prosecutor.
Throughout her career, Carrie has been a beacon of excellence, handling hundreds of cases with precision and integrity. Specializing in sex crimes, child exploitation, and abuse, as well as domestic violence, Carrie has earned a reputation as a formidable trial attorney, respected by colleagues and adversaries alike.
Carrie's commitment to continuous learning and professional development is evident through her participation in numerous criminal justice conferences and trainings, including the NCJTC Internet Crimes Against Children Course, the Crimes Against Children Conference, and the Conference on Crimes Against Women. Her expertise has been recognized on a national scale, with an invitation to speak at the TDCAA Annual Conference in 2022.
"My transition from prosecution to defense represents a new chapter in my career, one that allows me to leverage my experience to champion the rights of the accused,” Carrie Thomas noted. “I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues to provide support and advocacy for our clients."
Carrie's dedication to mastering the intricacies of the criminal justice system positions her as a formidable asset to Barbieri Law. Her ability to evaluate cases, craft effective defense strategies, and navigate the complexities of the courtroom ensures that clients receive the highest caliber of representation.
"Her wealth of experience and commitment to justice align seamlessly with our firm's ethos,” said Barbieri Law founder, Heather J. Barbieri. “Carrie's arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional legal representation and uphold the rights of our clients."
Carrie Thomas's appointment as Senior Trial Attorney marks an exciting new chapter for Barbieri Law, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for individuals seeking unparalleled criminal defense representation.
About Barbieri Law
Barbieri Law, led by certified criminal law specialist Heather J. Barbieri, boasts over two decades of excellence in defending clients facing criminal charges in Plano, Dallas-Fort Worth, and across Texas. Their seasoned team fearlessly tackles complex, high-profile cases, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of their clients. For more information, visit barbier.law.
