Innovative Electronic Duo "The Safety Word" Adds Their Unique Touch to Synthwave Album "Parallax"

Album Artwork for Bending Grid's PARALLAX album The Safety Word This project was funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts. This project was also funded in part by a generous award from the John and Susan Bennett Memorial Arts Fund

The Safety Word collaborates on two original tracks, "Aeons End" and "The Universe Within," in the synthwave album "Parallax" by Bending Grid

It was an honor to work with The Safety Word. They brought some soul and emotion that perfectly balance with the hard hitting electronic vibes of the two tracks. Listeners will be in for a treat!” — Bending Grid

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safety Word, an electronic duo hailing from Melbourne, Australia, known for their fusion of dream pop, chill wave, and trip-hop influences, is set to make an impact on the electronic music scene with their contributions to the synthwave album, "Parallax," by Bending Grid.

"Parallax" stands as a double album offering an immersive, science fiction-themed listening experience. Featuring 20 vocal synthwave tracks, featuring 10 guest artists, and 4 additional collaborators, the album weaves a narrative inspired by 80's sci-fi mainstream films and 80's cult-classic sci-fi B-movies, merging storytelling with modern pulsating rhythms and nostalgic vibes.

The Safety Word's involvement in two original songs on "Parallax," "Aeons End" and "The Universe Within," adds a unique dimension to the album. "Aeons End" is a powerful anthem exploring themes of resistance against oppressive forces, driven by gritty basslines and haunting synths. "The Universe Within" offers a more introspective journey, with ethereal vocals and atmospheric soundscapes guiding listeners through a cosmic exploration of self-discovery.

"Parallax" is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, and will be available on various music platforms.

About The Safety Word:

The Safety Word is an electronic duo from Melbourne, Australia, consisting of John Rousvanis (vocals/electric guitar) and Simon Quinn (laptop/keys). Their music is distinguished by rich melodies, deep basslines, and fascinating beats.

Listen to a preview of Bending Grid & The Safety Word's songs from the "Parallax" album