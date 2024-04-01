UPDATE - Most Expensive Professional Equestrian Estate in North Carolina Enters Market for $5.9 Million

Double C is owned by Bob and Joyce Cassata, creators of the popular arcade game, Whac-A-Mole. The property is one of the largest and the most expensive ever offered in the history of Morganton, North Carolina.

MORGANTON, N.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prestigious estate set within the heart of North Carolina’s pristine landscape, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has entered the market for $5,900,000. Located at 4800 Pax Hill Road, the property known as Double C sits on almost 300 acres in the foothills of Morganton. It is the most expensive offering in the history of the town and the most expensive professional equestrian estate in North Carolina. The listing is marketed exclusively by Julie Breedlove of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. Details may be viewed here.



Double C Acres was built with a vision and desire to create one of the most exquisite show-horse facilities on the East Coast with thought given to the training and breeding of world champions. Currently home to the community’s most successful homegrown farm-to-table beef. Owners Bob and Joyce Cassata, renowned for their company Bob's Space Racers, brought their signature creativity and passion to this extraordinary land. Bob's Space Racers is celebrated for manufacturing amusement and arcade games, including the iconic Whac-A-Mole.

With over 1,600 feet of breathtaking Johns River frontage and miles of board-fenced pastures, it offers an idyllic setting for both recreational and professional pursuits. The estate features the largest show and breeding barn in the state, boasting an impressive 32 stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas. Additionally, the farm holds more than 70 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) and 32 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) world titles, including the most awarded mare in each association’s history.

Quotes:

“While there is only one other equestrian property on the market in the state with 200+ acres, it pales in comparison to the grandeur and elegance of Double C Acres. This exceptional acreage is a piece of North Carolina’s beloved heritage, meticulously designed and crafted to cater to the most discerning equestrian’s desires with unparalleled amenities, beauty and limitless opportunity.”

- Julie Breedlove, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



Media Contact:

