Best Selling Author Homer Hickam Honored as 2024 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Distinguished Alumni
Virginia Tech proudly celebrated the prodigious career of Homer Hickam, best-selling author, former NASA engineer, astronaut trainer, and distinguished alumnus.BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Tech proudly celebrated the prodigious career of Homer Hickam, best-selling author, former NASA engineer, astronaut trainer, and distinguished alumnus, as he was inducted as the 2024 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Distinguished Alumni. The ceremony, which took place on March 28th at the Corps Leadership & Military Science Building on the Virginia Tech campus, commemorated Hickam's remarkable achievements and enduring contributions to the university.
Best known for his New York Times #1 best-selling memoir Rocket Boys, adapted into the critically acclaimed film October Sky, Hickam's journey from Virginia Tech's Corps of Cadets to becoming a NASA engineer and a celebrated author has been inspirational to his millions of readers. Hickam is the author of 20 books, many of them best-sellers, that have been translated into dozens of languages and enjoyed by readers worldwide.
During the ceremony, a unique video retrospective highlighted pivotal moments in Hickam's life, including his role in constructing the Skipper cannon, a cherished symbol of Virginia Tech, and his service during the Vietnam War. The ceremony also celebrated his impactful tenure at NASA, where he trained astronauts and played a key role in repairing the Hubble Space Telescope.
Hickam's literary prowess was also lauded, with special mention of his latest work, the sequel to Rocket Boys titled Don't Blow Yourself Up (which detailed Cadet Hickam’s time at Virginia Tech and other adventures), and the upcoming film adaptation of his book The Coalwood Way, entitled December Sky. General Randy Fullhart, the Commandant of the Corps of Cadets, led the festivities, underscoring Hickam's unwavering support for Virginia Tech and the Corps throughout the years.
Accompanied by his wife Linda, Hickam was also joined by fellow alumni, special guests, and dozens of current cadets for this momentous occasion. While on campus, Hickam was interviewed for an upcoming documentary film on Virginia Tech football and the Skipper cannon's role in its history. Mr. and Mrs. Hickam were also joined for dinner by a specially selected group of Cadets and Commander Nate Brown, Alumni Director for the Cadet Core, at the private members-only University Club of Virginia Tech dining room high atop Lane Stadium, the home of the Hokie football team. The event served as a testament to Hickam's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence in education, literature, and service.
Reflecting on the honor, Hickam expressed gratitude for to his alma mater, stating, "Being a member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets was one of best experiences in my life. I am extremely touched to receive this great honor and especially grateful for the opportunity to meet again with the amazing, inspirational young men and women of today's corps who constantly live up to the university's motto, Ut Prosim, that we may serve. They give me hope for our nation's future."
As Homer Hickam joins the small, select, and esteemed Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Distinguished Alumni ranks, his remarkable journey continues to inspire future generations of Hokies and others worldwide to reach for the stars.
