NA Standing Committee scrutinises new draft laws at law-making session

HÀ NỘI The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened a law-making session yesterday under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, with two groups of issues to be discussed in the two-day gathering.

Legislators gave opinions on five draft laws to be presented at the NA’s 7th session for the first review, including three amended ones - the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control, the Notaries Law, the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials and Support Tools, and the Trade Union Law.

The NA Chairman said that for the first time, the committee will review and comment on the dossier of the Law on People's Air Defence, a new law to institutionalise the Party's viewpoint on the national defence strategy in the new situation approved in Resolution 44-NQ/TW dated November 24 last year at the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

He said the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials and Support Tools is expected to be submitted for approval at the seventh meeting of the 15th NA in May 2024 if it is well prepared and NA Standing Committee reaches strong consensus on its content.

Presenting a submission report on the amended Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control, Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm said the law was approved by the NA on March 29, 2011 and took effect on January 1, 2012. After 12 years of implementation, the law needed to be changed to meet practical demand, address shortcomings and stay relevant with the Party, the State’s viewpoints on human trafficking prevention and control, as well as international conventions.

He said the draft law institutionalised the Party's viewpoint on human trafficking prevention and combat, concretised the provisions of the 2013 Constitution on human rights, basic rights and obligations of citizens, ensuring consistency and synchronisation with other relevant legal documents. It also learns from the legal experience and practice of a number of countries around the world which are relevant with Việt Nam's practical conditions.

The NA Standing Committee is scheduled to comment on a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee regarding job positions for full-time NA deputies and cadres and civil servants under the NA Standing Committee’s management to serve the salary reform.

NA Chairman Huệ called the salary policy reform, to start from July 1, a critically important task, adding that following this two-day session, the NA Standing Committee will convene other meetings on the issue apart from regular sessions in April and May. VNS