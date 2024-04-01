BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq – ADTH), Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI), Landos Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – LABP), Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq -…

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq – ADTH)

Under the terms of the agreement, AdTheorent will be acquired by Cadent, LLC (“Cadent”). The Company’s common stockholders will receive cash consideration of $3.21 per share. The transaction represents an equity value for the Company of approximately $324 million. The investigation concerns whether the AdTheorent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $3.98 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/adtheorent-holding-company-inc-nasdaq-adth/.

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Agiliti will be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”). THL will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Agiliti Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.59 for the Company’s shares and $4.00 per share less than the April 2021 IPO price at which THL took the Company public.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/agiliti-inc-nyse-agti/.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – LABP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Landos Biopharma will be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) (NYSE - ABBV). AbbVie will acquire Landos Biopharma at a price of $20.42 per share in cash, or approximately $137.5 million in the aggregate, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, or approximately an additional $75 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone. The investigation concerns whether the Landos Biopharma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/landos-biopharma-inc-nasdaq-labp/.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq - FUSN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Fusion will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN), which will, through a subsidiary, acquire all of Fusion's outstanding shares for a price of $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) of $3.00 per share in cash payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. The upfront cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Fusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-fusn/.

