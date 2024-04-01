U.S. and Taipei Bar Associations Sign Friendship Agreement

The formal Friendship Agreement being signed by Kristin Adrian, President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), and Xavier Chang (張志朋) President of Taipei Bar Association.

Representatives of the Angeles County Bar Association and the Taipei Bar Association form collaboration.

LACBA was warmly welcomed by our new friends, dialogue was lively, and we look forward to continued opportunities to build the relationship.” — Kristin Adrian, President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A formal Friendship Agreement has been signed by Kristin Adrian, President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), and Xavier Chang (張志朋) President of Taipei Bar Association.

The agreement is designed to connect the cities’ legal communities through the exchange of ideas and information as well as creating a joint commitment to the rule of law.

The agreement was part of a week-long tour of Taiwan led by LACBA Trustee Michael Fern and CEO Stan Bissey. During a meeting with the Taipei Bar Association and Judicial Reform Foundation, President Adrian shared an overview of LACBA and the importance of bar associations in support of access to justice and the rule of law.

“LACBA was warmly welcomed by our new friends, dialogue was lively, and we look forward to continued opportunities to build the relationship, which is a significant step forward for LACBA,” states Adrian. “The signing gave the LACBA members who were fortunate to visit Taipei an opportunity to reflect on the hard work of its members and the citizens of Taiwan as they have worked to strengthen the institutions we value of democracy, freedom of speech and the rule of law.”

The Friendship Agreement is the first of its kind between Taipei and any U.S. bar association. Taipei and Los Angeles have been Sister Cities since 1979.

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. The association serves legal professionals through education, business, and leadership support. LACBA International Travel organizes annual members-only tours known for providing exclusive access to historical and legal-based experiences. Previous destinations include Germany, Mexico, and Cuba. For more information visit lacba.org.

About Taiwan Bar Association

Established in 1947, the Taipei Bar Association represents the Taipei legal community and is the largest local bar association in Taiwan.