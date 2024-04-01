unWired Broadband to Host Fiber Internet Groundbreaking Ceremony in Coalinga
unWired Broadband is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its NextGen Fiber Internet network in Coalinga, California.COALINGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- unWired Broadband, a leading provider Internet provider in California, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its NextGen Fiber network in Coalinga, California. This fiber network will connect the entire City of Coalinga to Internet speeds of 1 Gbps and beyond.
WHAT: NextGen Fiber Groundbreaking Ceremony
WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00am
WHERE: 620 N Sunset St, Coalinga, CA 93210
WHY: This groundbreaking ceremony marks a new era of connectivity in Coalinga, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet.
WHO:
Executives from unWired Broadband & their contractors at Telcon
Local dignitaries from the City of Coalinga
The media and public are highly encouraged to attend
Media Opportunities:
Representatives from unWired and the City of Coalinga will be available for interviews after the ceremony.
Photo and video opportunities will be available, including speeches and a ceremonial dig.
RSVP: Please RSVP to hello@getunwired.com
