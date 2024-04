unWired Broadband to Host Fiber Internet Groundbreaking Ceremony in Coalinga

NextGen Fiber is the fiber Internet division of unWired Broadband, based in Fresno, CA.

COALINGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- unWired Broadband , a leading provider Internet provider in California, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its NextGen Fiber network in Coalinga, California. This fiber network will connect the entire City of Coalinga to Internet speeds of 1 Gbps and beyond.WHAT: NextGen Fiber Groundbreaking CeremonyWHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00amWHERE: 620 N Sunset St, Coalinga, CA 93210WHY: This groundbreaking ceremony marks a new era of connectivity in Coalinga, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet.WHO:Executives from unWired Broadband & their contractors at TelconLocal dignitaries from the City of CoalingaThe media and public are highly encouraged to attendMedia Opportunities:Representatives from unWired and the City of Coalinga will be available for interviews after the ceremony.Photo and video opportunities will be available, including speeches and a ceremonial dig.RSVP: Please RSVP to hello@getunwired.com