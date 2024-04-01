Submit Release
unWired Broadband to Host Fiber Internet Groundbreaking Ceremony in Coalinga

NextGen Fiber is the fiber Internet division of unWired Broadband, based in Fresno, CA.

unWired Broadband is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its NextGen Fiber Internet network in Coalinga, California.

COALINGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- unWired Broadband, a leading provider Internet provider in California, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its NextGen Fiber network in Coalinga, California. This fiber network will connect the entire City of Coalinga to Internet speeds of 1 Gbps and beyond.

WHAT: NextGen Fiber Groundbreaking Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00am

WHERE: 620 N Sunset St, Coalinga, CA 93210

WHY: This groundbreaking ceremony marks a new era of connectivity in Coalinga, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet.

WHO:
Executives from unWired Broadband & their contractors at Telcon
Local dignitaries from the City of Coalinga
The media and public are highly encouraged to attend

Media Opportunities:
Representatives from unWired and the City of Coalinga will be available for interviews after the ceremony.
Photo and video opportunities will be available, including speeches and a ceremonial dig.

RSVP: Please RSVP to hello@getunwired.com

Cherish Stockdale
unWired Broadband
hello@getunwired.com
