Veteran Owned Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co. Named Distillery of the Year

Lawrenceburg Bourbon Founders, Katie and Greg Keeley, toast the recognition of their Veteran owned craft distillery.

Sweeps Prestigious Monterey International Spirits Competition - Distiller of the Year, Spirit of the Year, Best in Show

We are pumped by the Denver and Monterey recognition. As a small, Veteran owned craft distiller, it's insane to receive acknowledgement from industry peers at a national and international level.”
— Greg Keeley, Founder/Distiller
LAWRENCEBURG, KENTUCKY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Veteran owned Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company (LBC) swept the pool at the prestigious Monterey International Spirits Competition in California. The company received top honors, including Distiller of the Year, Spirit of the Year, Best Whiskey and the coveted Director’s Commendation.

The distillery’s flagship whiskey, “One Cask Bourbon”, secured a Platinum Medal scoring 99 points. OCB was topped two major categories, being named Spirit of the Year (2024) and Best Whiskey. Judges lauded its complex, balanced flavor profile.

Gold Medals were also awarded to LBC’s Very Small Batch - Breakfast Bourbon, Batch 1 (90 points), Ten x Ten Rye Whiskey, Batch 1 (92 points), and the recently released One Cask Rye, Barrel 1 (92 points). Very Small Batch - Breakfast Bourbon impressed with its rich balanced palate, while Ten x Ten Rye Whiskey showcased bold spice notes. The One Cask Rye, Barrel 1, was celebrated for its uniqueness and exceptional persuasiveness.

This success follows LBC's recognition at the American Craft Spirits Awards (ACSA) in Denver, Colorado last month. The distillery’s One Cask Rye was named Best in Class (Rye Whiskey), with the judging panel awarding 98, 98, 94 points. Judges praised its complexity and depth, highlighting its spicy undertones and lingering finish. Additionally, One Cask Bourbon, Cask A2, was awarded silver and Very Small Batch - Breakfast Bourbon received a bronze medal.

We are pumped by the Denver and Monterey recognition. As a small, Veteran owned craft distiller, it's insane to receive acknowledgement from industry peers at a national and international level,” said Greg Keeley, Founder and Distiller at Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company. "These awards reflect our dedication to crafting exceptional, memorable spirits, right here in Anderson County, Kentucky.

The Director and Chief Judge of the awards, Rich Cook said, "Over my fourteen-year association with the competition, entrants always show that their spirits have a place on the world stage among the finest of their types and 2024 is no exception. MIWC is proud to celebrate their achievements.”

Greg Keeley
Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co
+1 859-551-8300
greg@lawrenceburgbourbon.com

