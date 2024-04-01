Ring Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

March 29, 2024

(Homer, AK) â€“ On March 20, 2024, Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert sentenced 53-year-old Scott Ring to 25 years in prison with five years suspended and 15 years of probation for sexually abusing a minor.

On Nov. 1, 2023, a Homer jury convicted Ring of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree after a seven-day trial. The evidence presented at trial showed that on Nov. 7, 2020, Ring touched the genitalia of a 7-year-old girl who was living in a household with him.

After he serves the 20-year active jail sentence, Ring will be required to register as a sex offender.

