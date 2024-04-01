Submit Release
Latimer Found Guilty of Distribution of Fentanyl and Meth Charges in Largest Drug Stash Seized by Homer Police

March 29, 2024

(Homer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Homer jury found 56-year-old Trevor Latimer guilty of Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine following a seven-day trial.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Latimer was an accomplice to Andrea Eden and Richard Falcone. Falcone and Eden moved to Homer in 2022 from the Lower 48 and started distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine that was brought from Colorado. On June 24, 2023, Homer Police conducted a search of the apartment Falcone and Eden were living in and seized the largest stash of drugs the Homer Police Department had ever seized. The seizure included more than a pound of methamphetamine and more than 200 fentanyl pills as well as cocaine, heroin, and more than $10,000 in cash, gold coins, scales and empty plastic baggies. Latimer was one of several people who assisted Eden and Falcone in distributing the fentanyl and methamphetamine that was stored in the safe in their apartment.

Latimer faces a possible sentence of 15 or more years in prison for his role. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone represented the State at trial. Please contact him with any questions at Jon.Iannaccone@Alaska.Gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

