Legionella Testing Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Attain US$ 910 Million by 2034, with a Noteworthy 9.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness of Legionnaires' disease is propelling the legionella testing market. Regulatory mandates across industries and advancements in testing technologies drive demand, enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legionella testing market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 355.1 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 910 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The legionella testing market is experiencing a surge in awareness of Legionnaires' disease, that is needed to mitigate its risks. Regulatory mandates in various industries, like healthcare, hospitality, and industrial sectors, are driving the demand for legionella testing services.

Advancements in testing technologies, like rapid testing kits and molecular techniques, help in the enhancement, accuracy and efficiency of legionella detection, further fueling the expansion of the market.

The expansion into emerging markets, sees growth in awareness of Legionnaires' disease that has limited access to testing services. Testing companies tap into new revenue streams and lead to contribution and improvement in public health outcomes.

Integrating legionella testing services into comprehensive water management programs present an opportunity by enhancing risk mitigation efforts and thus ensure regulatory compliance across various industries.

Several threats pose challenges to the legionella testing market like complexity of testing processes, cost constraints for smaller facilities, and the emergence of new strains of legionella bacteria.

Misinformation or stigma surrounding Legionnaires' disease lead to discouragement of some facilities from proactively testing or disclosing outbreaks, which lead to underreporting and thus hamper prevention efforts.

Key Takeaways from the Legionella Testing Market Study

Under type, the urine antigen testing (UAT) registered to expand at 9.7% CAGR by 2034.

2034. The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2034.

by 2034. China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on end user, the clinical laboratories segment is anticipated to expand at 9.5% CAGR by 2034.

“The growth in awareness of Legionnaires' disease and the need for effective risk management strategies is one significant driver for the Legionella Testing market,” comments Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the Legionella Testing Market:

Established players offer a wide a range of testing services and solutions Innovative startups have started leveraging technological advancements to disrupt traditional testing methods.

Competition is majorly fueled by factors such as regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and customer-centricity. Some of the key developments are:

In December 2021, Pace Analytical Services acquired Special Pathogens Laboratory, a specialist used in Legionella testing, detection, remediation, and prevention.

In April 2018, Phigenics Research and Innovation Lab introduced the Next Day Legionella PCR test, that leveraged the patented Phigenics Validation Test (PVT) TimeZero method required for rapid detection of Legionella DNA via PCR.

Top Companies Profiled from the Legionella Testing Market:

Quidel Corporation Abbott (Alere) Merck KGaA Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Pro-lab Diagnostics Inc. bioMerieux IDEXX Corporation Eurofins Scientific Beckman Coulter Inc.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global legionella testing market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the legionella testing market is segmented based on Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing (UAT), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Serology, Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Legionella Testing Market Key Segments

By Type:

Culture Media

Urine Antigen Testing (UAT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Serology

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test



By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Laboratories

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

