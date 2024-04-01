ICBA and First Federal Savings Bank: Community Banks Power Local Communities

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Community Banking Month in April, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are highlighting community bank efforts to power local communities and fuel economic prosperity for Americans nationwide.



“As a financial provider deeply rooted in the Evansville, IN community, we leverage our local insights and financial intelligence to help residents reach their financial goals,” Courtney Schmitt, VP, Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank said. “At First Federal Savings Bank, we not only apply personalized banking solutions, but we contribute to vital causes that positively impact the community. We invite you to visit our branches and discover how First Federal Savings Bank can meet your unique banking needs—whether you’re embarking on your financial journey or are already established.”

Collectively, community banks give more than 60% of all small-business loans and more than 80% of agriculture loans nationwide and contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities. Community banks:

Are favored by small businesses, earning a 81% net satisfaction score compared to 68% for large banks, 62% for finance companies and 48% for online lenders.

Are committed lenders with loan growth that has outpaced noncommunity banks for a decade.

Offer high-touch, high-tech service. This gives consumers access to modern-day conveniences and technical capabilities while maintaining the personal service for which community banks are known.

Have a track record in helping underserved Americans by providing greater flexibility to low-income and minority borrowers. Community banks serve 93% of majority-minority communities and 96% of low-income designated counties.

Give back to their communities. Civic service is a way of life for community bankers as reflected in ICBA's National Community Bank Service Awards.



“Embracing the mantle of financial stewards, community banks cater to their customers’ distinct financing needs as a cornerstone of their business philosophy for cultivating satisfied, life-long relationships,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said.

“ICBA takes pride in representing these community-centric servants, championing their dedication to empowering local communities—one loan, one customer at a time.”

For more facts about community banks, click here. Follow the ICBA Community Banking Month conversation on social media with the #BankLocally and #CommunityBankingMonth hashtags.

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

Media Contacts Courtney Schmitt (812) 492-8295