Quiet Events® Announces Bi-Weekly Silent Disco Beer Garden Party Series in Astoria

Quiet Events Kicks Off Every Other Friday Silent Disco Parties at The Bohemian Beer Garden

Starting Friday, April 19th, Quiet Events will host bi-weekly silent parties at The Bohemian Beer Garden from 9pm to 1am for attendees 21 & over.

This is the 10th year anniversary of an amazing partnership with Bohemian Hall Beer Garden. Their iconic outdoor venue and our top DJs create an unparalleled silent disco experience.” — Quiet Events Founder, William Petz

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Events, the trailblazers in immersive silent disco experiences, are thrilled to announce the return of their popular Bi-Weekly Silent Parties taking place at the iconic Bohemian Hall Beer Garden. Last summer, these events drew over 5,000 partygoers, including both locals and tourists. With in-person event attendance at an all-time high, expectations are that this year’s attendance will exceed last year’s numbers.The 12-date silent disco series will kick off on Friday, April 19th and will conclude on Friday, September 27th.Attendees can expect hundreds of partiers dancing, singing, socializing, and never leaving the dance floor, as they control the genre and volume level of the music they are listening to.At each performance, Quiet Events will feature its top DJ talent. The ‘red’ channel DJ will spin 80s, 90s, and 2000s throwbacks, the ‘blue’ channel DJ will serve up Hip-Hop, Latin, and Caribbean beats, and the ‘green’ channel DJ will stream Pop, Top 40, and EDM tunes.Quiet Events Founder, William Petz says, “This is the 10th year anniversary of an amazing partnership with Bohemian Hall Beer Garden. Their iconic outdoor venue and our top DJs create an unparalleled silent disco experience. Look forward to people coming out to dance as we celebrate community, music, and joy.”Event Series Details:What: Bi-Weekly Silent Disco Beer Garden Party SeriesWhen: Every other Friday, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AMWhere: Bohemian Beer Garden, located at 29-19 24th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102Age Requirement: 21 & OverTickets can be purchased online in advance at QuietEvents.com for $15 to $30Friday Headphone Party Dates:April 19thMay 3rdMay 17thMay 31stJune 14thJune 28thJuly 12thJuly 26thAugust 9thAugust 30thSeptember 13thSeptember 27thFor media inquiries, please contact:Amber Soletti / Amber@QuietEvents.comAbout Quiet Events Silent Discos & Headphone Rentals:Founded in August 2012, Quiet Eventsis North America’s largest Silent Disco Rental and Events Company serving tens of thousands of people yearly with over 30,000 headphones. Perfect for city-dwellers, tourists, and people of all ages. This is an innovative party experience like none other. Great for any occasion; partying solo, with friends, birthday celebrations, or a girl’s night out. These silent disco events are hosted at clubs, lounges, out-door venues and even on subways. Private rentals are just $7, while ticketed parties are $25-$50, depending on the theme. Quiet Events, is a privately held company headquartered in Queens, NY. For more information visit QuietEvents.com.About The Bohemian Hall Beer Garden:With a rich history, Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden has been a staple in Astoria since 1910. It is an original New York City public house with an open air garden taking up almost an entire city block. Bohemian's menu features Czech and Slovak cuisine alongside American classics. Dishes are best accompanied by a pint of beer from the vast selection of drafts. The premises is fully equipped with indoor and outdoor bars serving craft cocktails and wines at affordable prices. Well known for live music and frequent community events, the garden, hall, and den always have something new going on. It is a perfect spot for a casual meet up with friends and family to eat, drink and mingle. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is located at 29-19 24th Avenue, Queens. For more information, please call 718.274.4925 or visit BohemianHall.com

Quiet Events Kicks Off Every Other Friday Silent Disco Parties at The Bohemian Beer Garden