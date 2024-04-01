Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,513 in the last 365 days.

Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Packs Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, April 1 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Tropicale Foods is recalling 5,224 units of Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Packs with a best-by date of "MO Best By 10/11/2025." The mango bars in the variety pack have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The best-by date can be found on the bottom of the retail box.

This product was distributed at retail locations in Rhode Island and other states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The company has ceased distribution of the affected product. The company is investigating the issue. Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090.

###

You just read:

Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Packs Recalled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more