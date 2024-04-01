Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra in Honor of National Minority Health Month

HHS highlights some of its actions to date in support of health equity

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement in honor of National Minority Health Month, recognized every year in the United States throughout the month of April. HHS also takes this opportunity to highlight some of its actions to support health equity across the nation.

“Celebrated every April, National Minority Health Month sheds light on the disproportionate burden faced by Americans from racial and ethnic minority groups.

In 1915, Booker T. Washington established National Negro Health Week which later became National Minority Health Month. This month-long celebration has evolved into a vital platform for encouraging people to access health care and take other actions to improve their wellbeing.

As we recognize National Minority Health Month, let us rededicate ourselves to the principles of equality and justice for all. Let us encourage early detection and the control of disease complications, which are key to bridging the gap within our diverse communities. And let us work tirelessly to ensure that every individual, regardless of race or ethnicity, has access to the resources and care they need to thrive.

Together, we can forge a future where health disparities are a relic of the past, and every American has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and wellbeing.”