Division of Marine Fisheries Wilmington license office will be closed Friday afternoon

The Division of Marine Fisheries license office in Wilmington will close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday March 18.

Members of public who need to conduct license business on Friday may do so at the following locations:

Division of Marine Fisheries
Headquarters
3441 Arendell St., Morehead City
252-515-5500		 Division of Marine Fisheries
Manteo Field Office
1021 Driftwood Drive, Manteo
252-473-5734
Department of Environmental Quality
Washington Regional Office
943 Washington Square Mall
Highway 17, Washington
252-948-3800

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-950-0575.

