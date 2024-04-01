Division of Marine Fisheries Wilmington license office will be closed Friday afternoon

The Division of Marine Fisheries license office in Wilmington will close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday March 18.

Members of public who need to conduct license business on Friday may do so at the following locations:

Division of Marine Fisheries

Headquarters

3441 Arendell St., Morehead City

252-515-5500 Division of Marine Fisheries

Manteo Field Office

1021 Driftwood Drive, Manteo

252-473-5734 Department of Environmental Quality

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Highway 17, Washington

252-948-3800

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-950-0575.