New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging Equipment by Maxtech International
April 1, 2024 -- New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment
(Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.
Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2024 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C).
Infrared markets are continuing to evolve.
In 2023, the market recovered from the disruptions caused by Covid, the temporary surge in orders for Elevated Skin Temperature/Fever (EST/fever) cameras and the supply shortages of electronic components afterward. However, in the face of inflationary pressures, overall pricing has firmed or even increased in many application areas.
Chinese companies have rapidly expanded their uncooled fabs and are now aggressively marketing in traditional infrared markets, such as hunter’s sights, thermography and security.
Cooled infrared cameras are also reaching new levels of maturity. New cooled FPAs (some of them based on robust III-V materials systems) have become available. These detectors can operate at higher temperatures with longer cooler lifetimes and can be packaged in smaller, lighter packages.
Good growth is expected in 2024 and by 2029, the market is expected to grow to $11 billion.
The report - World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) - forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging through 2029. Six-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (electrical and mechanical condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter’s Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones). Dual-Use applications covered include uncooled Thermal Weapon Sights, Soldier Sights, Vehicle Sights, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report but may be found in The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems.
Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 59 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of:
• Commercial & Dual-Use Systems
• Commercial-only Systems
• Thermography
• Firefighting (for all types – handheld TICs and SCBA-integrated TICs)
• Firefighting (for handheld TICs only)
• Security & Surveillance Systems
• Uncooled FPAs/Modules
• Uncooled InGaAs SWIR FPAs and Cameras
• Extended SWIR (eSWIR)
• Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Cameras
What’s new in this report?
• Recent changes in the market shares for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications.
• Dramatic shifts expected in the EVS/EFVS market.
• Update on the expected growth in automotive night vision including ADAS and Pedestrian Detection
• An update of new cooled detector technologies, including Type II Superlattice (T2SL) and nBn/XBn in commercial applications.
For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx
