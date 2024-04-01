Children's Author, Mia McGlynn, Releases "Lou Can Too", A Captivating Sequel to "Bigger Diggers"
Mia McGlynn introduces Lou to new friends in the equipment world, as they discover their strengths & learn to work together on the job site.
We are each skilled and strong in ways that are unique! If we were all exactly the same, how boring that would be!”MOUNTAIN TOP, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's author and Owner of McGlynn Media, LLC, Mia McGlynn, has released her latest book, "Lou Can Too", available now for purchase. This enchanting sequel to last year's "Bigger Diggers" continues the adventures of Lou the Mini Excavator, introducing surprising new friends in the equipment world, as they navigate the challenges and joys of working together on the job site.
— Lou the Mini Excavator
Set in a vibrant new location, "Lou Can Too" reinforces the powerful messages that began with its predecessor, about teamwork, diversity and the unique strengths that each individual brings to the table. Tailored for children ages 2-8, the book promises to engage young readers with its captivating illustrations, memorable characters, and inspiring storyline.
McGlynn, an ambassador for the non-profit Crew Collaborative (www.crewcollab.org), is an advocate of the trades and hopes that her characters will cultivate a curiosity about the important machines and roles that build the world around us.
Known for her ability to weave meaningful themes into engaging tales for children, McGlynn has once again created a piece that is both educational and entertaining. "It's always important to me to encourage kindness, while also teaching children personal empowerment," Mia shares. "So much can be accomplished when we realize our own value, as well as the value of those around us, embracing the many ways in which we differ and contribute."
"Lou Can Too" is a fun and uplifting story about self esteem & teamwork. Main character, Lou the Mini Excavator, introduces us to new friends, Sloane -a female mini excavator, and Duncan, a skid steer with some country roots. In this story, readers also learn yet another way that Lou is a bit different as McGlynn establishes his power source is electricity.
"Lou Can Too" is available for purchase in both paperback and digital formats through Amazon.com and the author's official website, www.mcglynnmedia.com/mcglynnmediabooks. The author's site also offers coordinating activities and exclusive content for subscribing owners of the book.
Reading & signing events are being scheduled for the 2024-2025 season.
About Mia McGlynn:
Mia McGlynn is a passionate storyteller and a rising star in children's literature, dedicated to creating stories that inspire, educate, and entertain. With "Lou Can Too" marking her fifth book release, McGlynn continues to establish herself as a beloved author among young readers and caregivers alike.
