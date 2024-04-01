Children's Author, Mia McGlynn, Releases "Lou Can Too", A Captivating Sequel to "Bigger Diggers"

Author, Mia McGlynn, holds a copy of her new release, "Lou Can Too", and a copy of last year's "Bigger Diggers".

Mia McGlynn introduces Lou to new friends in the equipment world, as they discover their strengths & learn to work together on the job site.

We are each skilled and strong in ways that are unique! If we were all exactly the same, how boring that would be!” — Lou the Mini Excavator