MDC offering free program on owls April 13 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – We hear them calling at dusk and dawn and sometimes see them flying from a perch, but owls are mostly mysterious raptors thanks to their nocturnal habits. Learn about these night-time predators when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts Owls Are a Hoot programs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Owls are important to people and ecology because rodents such as mice are the largest part of their diets.

Barred owls, great horned owls, barn owls, and eastern screech-owls are common in western Missouri. But other owl species are also seasonal migrants or occasional visitors to the state. MDC and Missouri River Bird Observatory naturalists will discuss owl ecology, ways to help owls, and co-existing with owls in urban settings. A naturalist from Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation will make a presentation with a live owl.

This program is designed for ages 12 and older. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.