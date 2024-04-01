MDC and partners host a Callery pear buyback event April 23 in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and Forrest Keeling Nursery to host a Callery pear buyback program in Columbia on April 23, from 3-6 p.m. at the MDC Central Regional Office.

The buyback program involves landowners removing one or more Callery pear trees in exchange for one free, native tree. To be eligible for one free native tree, participants must register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Br and submit a photo of their cut down Callery pear. One free native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the pick-up event on April 23.

Mature Callery pear trees can reach heights of 30-40 feet, and their limbs generally grow vertically, forming a pyramid or egg shape. During their blooming period, often in early April, the trees will have very dense clusters of white flowers that cover the tree before leaves form. Learn more about Callery pear trees at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MJ.

Registration for the buyback program runs through April 15. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.