INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTH) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the AdTheorent board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. AdTheorent announced on April 1, 2024, that Cadent, LLC (“Cadent”) will acquire the Company’s shares at a price of $3.21 per share. According to the Company, it has “entered into a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadent will acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, AdTheorent will become a privately held company.”

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

