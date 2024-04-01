Global Skincare Packaging Market Valuation Set to Total US$ 25,590.3 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Skincare Products Globally | Future Market Insights Inc.

Germany is one of the leading skincare packaging markets across Europe and is poised to grow at 1.3% CAGR through 2034. This is attributable to flourishing cosmetics industry in the country, booming e-commerce, and growing popularity of natural and organic skincare products.

NEWARK, Del, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the global skincare packaging market is set to be valued at US$ 17,270.5 million in 2024. Global skincare packaging demand will rise at 4.0% CAGR during the next ten years, with total market size reaching US$ 25,590.3 million by 2034.



Demand remains particularly high for tubes, owing to their usage for packaging serums, creams, lotion, and other skincare items. The target segment is predicted to account for a revenue share of 46% in 2024 and further grow at 3.5% CAGR.

Escalating demand for skincare products is a prominent factor providing impetus for the growth of skincare packaging industry. People globally are focusing on improving their skin health and physical appearance. This is resulting in higher demand for skincare products and packaging.

Growing environmental awareness is creating demand for sustainable skincare packaging solutions. The skincare industry is going through a significant shift towards eco-friendly materials and is being fueled by the rising eco-consciousness among consumers.

Government policies and awareness of plastic pollution and climate change have led brands and consumers to adopt sustainable packaging materials for skincare packaging. Many manufacturers are using recycled plastic, which results in less plastic waste and fulfills the circular economy process.

Manufacturers are also exploring the use of biodegradable alternatives that can help in achieving sustainability goals. This ongoing trend is supposed to continue for a longer period, and innovations in new sustainable materials and an increasing focus on using 100% recycled materials are impacting the skincare packaging market. By using sustainable materials, brands can enhance their image and attract eco-conscious customers.

Customization has grown to become a trend in the skincare packaging industry as it can engage consumers to a deeper level. Offering personalized experiences in skincare packaging helps to create a strong connection between customers and brands catering to individual preferences.

Consumers' demand for clean beauty, personalization, and minimal aesthetics has been shaping the skincare packaging industry. Innovations in formulations and packaging designs can gain the consumer's attention and differentiate the brand in a tough, competitive market.

Companies are selecting different materials, such as glass and aluminum, for wide skincare products such as cleansers, toners, moisturizers, serums, etc. Nowadays, consumers have specific skin problems such as blemishes, acne, etc. The brands can grab this opportunity by addressing these issues and providing specific solutions.

Skincare companies are launching products according to the customers’ needs and providing them with eye-catching as well as convenient packaging. Companies can expand by identifying the customization needs for skincare packaging to gain a competitive edge.

Key Takeaways from the Global Skincare Packaging Market

The global skincare packaging market is forecast to total US$ 25,590.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on packaging type, tubes lead the market with 46% of the value share in 2024.

of the value share in 2024. By product form, the liquids segment is set to hold a market share of 34.5% by 2034.

by 2034. South Asia & Pacific is poised to grow at 6.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Demand across India will probably rise at 7.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.



“The skincare packaging industry is set to surge steadily through 2034, spurred by growing demand for skincare products. To gain maximum benefits, key players are focusing on developing simple and eco-friendly packaging formats.”- says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Outline of Important Trends Shaping the Global Skincare Packaging Market:

Skincare packaging that is simple and yet striking can appeal to customers. Packaging with simple and minimalistic designs with unique colors can achieve great results. The trend of minimalistic designs can differentiate the products on cluttered shelves and provide a higher perceived value. Packaging with lamination or coatings is also attractive and grabs the attention of people.

The trend of adding texture and scent, matte and glossy laminates can create the appeal for skincare packaging. Growing focus on environmental concerns has led to the use of sustainable packaging that minimizes material usage and is friendly. Incorporating foil printing and embossing can add a luxurious touch to the packaging. Focus on providing premium packaging like luxury rigid boxes, and premium quality packaging can push the sales of the skincare packaging.

Top players are focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions to woo more and more customers. Similarly, they are employing strategies like partnerships, distribution agreements, mergers, new facility establishments, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Development:

In October 2023, the United States-based Aptar Beauty and Quadpack launched a refillable lipstick encased in wood.



Get More Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global skincare packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034. The study reveals market growth projections based on packaging type (tubes, bottles & jars, flexible pouches), order type (OTC and prescription), product form (ointments, creams, gels, and sols, liquids), application (cleanser & toners, moisturizer, sunscreen, serum & tonics), and distribution channel (institutional sales, retail sales, e-commerce) across various regions.

Global Skincare Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type:

Tubes Plastic Barrier Laminated Tube (PBL) Aluminum Barrier Laminated Tube (ABL) COEX Tube

Bottles & Jars

Flexible Pouches

By Product Form:

Ointments

Creams

Gels and Sols

Liquids

By Order Type:

OTC

Prescription

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals / Clinics Public Health Agencies Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies / Supermarkets Drug Stores

E-commerce

By Application:

Cleanser & Toners

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Serum & Tonics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights.

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

