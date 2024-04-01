Instructions regarding the use of the new Supreme Court public portal

Thank you to those who attended the March 28 training on new Supreme Court public portal. If you missed it, you can find the recording at the site below. The PowerPoint slides are posted, as well as answers to all the chat questions.

Posted on the linked page is also a step-by-step video on filing a new case. Shortly, a written Guide to E-filing and a Guide to Registration will be posted.

Upon go live, new web pages will be posted with more information on the new system. Please check back April 8.

https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/filing