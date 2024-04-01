NewtekOne, Inc. Promotes Frank M. DeMaria to Chief Accounting Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) has promoted Mr. Frank M. DeMaria to Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of NewtekOne effective as of March 29, 2024. Mr. DeMaria has been with NewtekOne since May of 2023 as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance. Frank brings a career’s worth of experience across many facets of financial holding company accounting and finance to this position. Frank’s prior experience includes being Senior Vice President & Controller at Flagstar Bank, N.A; Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer at Amalgamated Financial Corp.; and Senior Manager at KPMG LLP, Audit Financial Services. Frank will report to M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne. Our former Chief Accounting Officer, Nick Leger, has assumed the role of Senior Vice President and Treasurer of NewtekOne and Newtek Bank.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are confident that with his significant financial holding company experience and the dedication he has shown since joining NewtekOne, Frank will be a great addition to our executive management team and will be successful in his new role as our Chief Accounting Officer. Since joining NewtekOne, Frank has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, skills, and technical expertise required to fulfill the obligations of the position. Nicholas Leger, the former Chief Accounting Officer, has transitioned to the role of Senior Vice President and Treasurer of NewtekOne and Newtek Bank, with a focus in the areas of capital markets transactions, working with our new Chief Risk Officer on the corporation’s banking and finance business model, as well as supporting future securitizations and capital markets transactions out of the holding company. In addition to the transition of Mr. Leger to the Treasurer position, we have recently added Jonathan Shanfield and Matthew Sauli to our senior accounting and finance team. These expenses are included in our full year 2024 earnings forecast of $1.80 to $2.00 per basic and diluted common share, which we believe is a conservative forecast. We plan to update this forecast when we release our first quarter 2024 financial results.”

