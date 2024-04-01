Don’t Drop the Ball! The Urology Care Foundation Urges Men to Check Themselves for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

BALTIMORE, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is urging men not to drop the ball when it comes to their testicular health.

Testicular cancer is one of the less common cancers in men, with only 1 out of every 250 men getting diagnosed during their lifetime. While testicular cancer can affect a boy or man at any age, it’s most often found between the ages of 15 to 44 years old. It’s always a shock to learn cancer has grown in the testis, especially at a young age. However, with early diagnosis, this cancer can be treated and even cured.

"The important thing to know about testicular cancer is that it is highly curable. The best way to increase the chances we can cure someone of testicular cancer is to catch it early. Men in their late teens and older should get in the habit of performing self-exams on a monthly basis,” said Dr. Adam Weiner, a urologic oncologist at UCLA Urology. “If they sense any new lumps or changes in the testicles, they should get a checkup with their primary care doctor right away. If we can catch testicular cancer early, we can usually cure it with one simple procedure and avoid the need for chemotherapy or other complex surgeries."

Know the Testicular Cancer Facts:

Symptoms: The most common symptom is a painless lump in the testicle. Other symptoms include swelling of the testicle, with or without pain; a feeling of weight in the testicles; a dull ache or pain in the testicle, scrotum, or groin; or tenderness/changes in the male breast tissue.

Risk Factors: The risk of getting testicular cancer rises for men with a family history, undescended testicles, or germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS), which is typically found during an infertility test.

Testicular Self-Exam: The best time to do a monthly testicular self-exam is after a warm bath or shower while standing when the scrotum is relaxed. It only takes a few minutes.

Check each testicle. Gently but firmly roll each testicle between the thumb and forefingers. Feel the whole surface. The testis should be firm all around. It’s normal for one testis to be slightly larger than the other. Find the epididymis and vas deferens. These are soft tube-like structures above and behind the testicle. These tubes collect and carry sperm. Just become familiar with how these cords feel. Look for lumps, swelling, or things that don’t seem right. Lumps or bumps are not normal (even if they cause no pain). Pain is not normal. Check yourself at least once per month. Always look for changes in size, shape, or texture. If you notice a lump or any changes over time, you should seek medical help. It may be nothing, but if it is testicular cancer, it can spread very quickly.

“Men are famously strange and weirdly resistant towards getting help or admitting they have a health concern when it comes to their reproductive parts. Prostate exams, scrotal exams, penis stuff, all of it,” said C. Freeman McCluskey, MD, testicular cancer survivor and urology resident at the Medical College of Georgia. “Men do not see the urologist unless they have a problem, often not arriving at the urology office until they've mustered the courage to pull down their pants at the primary care doc and secure a referral. Men's health awareness is a big problem in USA culture.”

The Urology Care Foundation wants to break the stigma of men’s health awareness by normalizing the conversation and sharing educational resources for all:

