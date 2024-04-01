1631 Digital and Vision360 Partners Triumph at 2024 Campaigns & Elections Reed Awards
1631 Digital and Vision360 Partners Triumph at 2024 Campaigns & Elections Reed Awards for the Sports Fans Coalition and Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights Coalition
We are immensely proud of our team’s exceptional digital efforts, which have been recognized with these prestigious awards”WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a resounding victory for sports fans and live event ticket buyers, 1631 Digital, in collaboration with Vision360 Partners, working for the Sports Fans Coalition and the Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights Coalition, emerged triumphant at the 2024 Reed Awards, clinching two prestigious honors.
The first accolade, Best Online Ad Delivery: Bootstrapped Political Campaign, recognized the innovative and impactful online advertising strategies employed by the three groups in their advocacy efforts. Leveraging limited resources, they effectively targeted key stakeholders and amplified their message across digital platforms.
In a testament to their forward-thinking approach, the coalition also secured the award for Best Application of AI for Political Online Advertising. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, they maximized their reach and engagement, demonstrating the potential of AI in shaping political discourse.
“We are immensely proud of our team’s exceptional digital efforts, which have been recognized with these prestigious awards,” said Joe Corbe, President and CEO of 1631 Digital. “Their dedication, creativity, and strategic vision have been instrumental in achieving this success, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of our team, especially our Vice President of Advocacy, Aaron Finley.”
Aaron Finley commented, “It’s truly an honor to be part of a team that continues to push the boundaries of digital advocacy. These awards are a testament to our commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence in serving our clients’ needs.”
Overview of Campaign:
In a concerted push for legislative change, 1631 Digital and Vision360 Partners joined forces with the Sports Fans Coalition and the Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights Coalition in their advocacy efforts to call for pro-consumer reforms in the live event ticketing market against the backdrop of harmful, anti competitive legislation being pushed by large, entrenched players in the industry with far greater financial resources. Leveraging their expertise in digital strategy, 1631 Digital played a pivotal role in coordinating targeted campaigns aimed at influencing decision-makers regarding the Colorado ticketing bill. Specifically, state legislators, Governor Polis and his executive team.
Despite a well-funded industry campaigned backed by powerful legislators, and a Governor committed to signing new laws governing the live events industry in his state, heavy pressure from boots on the ground advocacy efforts, including the collaborative strategic online campaign led by 1631 Digital and its partners, Governor Polis sided with the voice of fans and consumers and ultimately vetoed the industry-backed bill, as the Sports Fans Coalition and Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights coalition sought.
Working in tandem with both coalitions, 1631 Digital utilized its sophisticated pinpoint targeting and artificial intelligence to manage SSP/DSP Workflow in its platform to message to specific locations and create highly tailored targeting profiles. These profiles, designed to match the preferences and behaviors of key stakeholders in the governor’s executive team, facilitated the delivery of impactful messaging across various digital platforms.
The veto of the bill by Governor Polis underscores the effectiveness of strategic advocacy efforts and highlights the power of digital campaigns in shaping legislative outcomes.
This marks the 11th Reed Award for 1631 Digital in the last 7 years.
About 1631 Digital: 1631 Digital is a leading Washington D.C. based digital advocacy firm specializing in innovative strategies for political campaigns, nonprofits, and advocacy organizations. Founded in 2017 by Joe Corbe with a focus on data-driven solutions, 1631 Digital empowers clients to make a meaningful impact in the digital sphere.
About Vision360 Partners: Vision360 Partners is a Washington, DC based public affairs and issue advocacy firm whose co-founder Brian Berry has deep experience and expertise in the live event ticketing industry, serving also as Advocacy Director of the Protect Ticket Rights initiative, which is a member of the Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights organization.
Joseph Corbe
1631 Digital
+1 202-627-6850
