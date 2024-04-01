Submit Release
NIM Unveils Groundbreaking v2.0 Release, Transforming the Landscape of Dating Apps

Our focus is on quality, privacy, and giving time back to our users. By integrating certified matchmakers, we're setting a new standard in the dating app industry.”
— Sal Niazi, Founder & CEO of NIM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning event at Chotto Matte restaurant in Miami, NIM, the private, members-only dating application developed by Wieldata Group Inc., officially launched its version 2.0. This revolutionary update pivots towards inclusivity of all faiths and value systems, while maintaining its hallmark privacy and exclusivity for ambitious, successful singles. In a landmark partnership, NIM collaborates with Maclynn International, integrating certified matchmakers into the app, redefining modern dating with traditional matchmaking.

A New Era of Inclusive, Matchmaking-Driven Dating

The v2.0 release signals a significant transformation for NIM, broadening its reach while ensuring its community remains curated for quality and compatibility. With over 5,000 users on the waitlist since its January launch, NIM's global presence, especially in cities like New York, Miami, London, and Dubai, highlights its appeal and the anticipation for this new version. The partnership with Maclynn International introduces a novel, user-friendly approach to dating, allowing members to enjoy a full matchmaking service experience at a fraction of the traditional cost.

"For too long, the journey of finding a meaningful connection has been either too superficial or too cumbersome. With NIM v2.0, we're not just offering matches; we're enhancing the entire dating journey. Our focus is on quality, privacy, and giving time back to our users. By integrating certified matchmakers and ensuring rigorous privacy measures, we're setting a new standard in the dating app industry," said Sal Niazi, Founder and CEO of NIM.

Privacy at the Forefront

NIM takes privacy seriously, implementing strict measures to prevent screenshots and screen recordings within the app. This commitment to security, alongside the introduction of handpicked matches and the option for professional matchmaking, positions NIM as a pioneer in the dating app space.

About Wieldata Group Inc.

Wieldata Group Inc., the parent company of NIM, is dedicated to creating innovative digital solutions that enrich lives and foster genuine connections. With a focus on privacy, exclusivity, and quality, NIM is a testament to Wieldata's commitment to excellence and innovation in the tech industry.

Navigate Love with Purpose

