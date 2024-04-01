Palletizing Robot Sales in North America Set to Total US$ 1,354.1 Million by 2034, Spurred by Escalating Demand for Automation | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing adoption of advanced robotics and smart manufacturing strategies in North America is fueling momentum in the robotic palletizing sector. Increased investment in palletizing robots is driving robust industry growth, offering businesses enhanced efficiency and productivity.

NEWARK, Del, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the current projections of North America palletizing robot industry indicate a valuation of US$ 576.2 Million in 2024 and US$ 1,354.1 Million by 2034. Sales of palletizing robots in the region are forecast to soar at a CAGR of 8.9%, suggesting lucrative opportunities for companies.



Articulated robots remain the top-selling robot type in North America, accounting for a volume share of 37.1% in 2024. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of these robots for palletizing tasks across diverse industries.

Several factors are set to stimulate the growth of the palletizing robot industries in North America. These include growing demand for automation, rising emphasis on improving productivity and reducing labor costs, and innovation in robotic technology.

Industries across North America are striving for improved productivity and reduced costs. This is encouraging the adoption of automation technologies like palletizing robots as they help to streamline manufacturing and logistic tasks.

Effective palletizing solutions, including palletizing robots, are also growing in demand due to the growth of e-commerce. The volume of orders placed through e-commerce has expanded significantly, necessitating more flexible palletizing procedures.

Palletizing robots with advanced automation features are required to fulfill the changing demands of the online retail industry. Palletizing systems maximize warehouse productivity while expediting order fulfillment.

Palletizing robots support e-commerce companies in overcoming the challenges presented by rising demand by ensuring quicker and more accurate pallet assembly. Thus, they help them to compete in the ever-changing e-commerce sector.

The growing popularity of collaborative robots (cobots) specifically developed for palletizing operations is another driver for the target industry. Because of their advanced sensors and safety measures, these robots can operate close to people without compromising their safety. This optimizes palletizing procedures while simultaneously addressing worker well-being concerns.

The pattern reflects a wider industrial understanding of the value of peaceful human-robot cooperation, guaranteeing a more adaptable, flexible, and safe method of palletizing processes. To benefit from this, key players are focusing on developing new collaborative palletizer robots.

The rising adoption of palletizing robots in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) presents a compelling opportunity within the industry. As automation becomes increasingly accessible, smaller businesses are recognizing the potential of palletizing robots to revolutionize their operations.

Palletizing robots offer a cost-effective and scalable solution, allowing SMEs to streamline their material handling processes without the extensive resources required for traditional automation systems. Key players will look to reduce palletizing robot prices to capitalize on this trend.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Palletizing robot revenue in North America is forecast to total US$ 1,354.1 Million by 2034.

by 2034. By robot type, articulated robot sales are set to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on end-use, the manufacturing segment leads the industry, holding a share of 58.4% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States industry value is forecast to reach US$ 905.1 Million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand in Canada will probably rise at 9.6% CAGR through 2034.





“Rapid adoption of automation and penetration of Industry 4.0 are acting as catalysts triggering sales of palletizing robots in North America”. – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

The North America palletizing robot industry is consolidated, with top players accounting for about 55% to 60% share.

Leading palletizing robot manufacturers and suppliers listed in the report include:-

KUKA Robotics Corp

FANUC America Corp

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Universal Robots USA, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Columbia/Okura

Stäubli Robotics

Kassow Robots

SCOTT Technology

FUJI Robotics

Berobox

ABB Robotics

FlexLink Systems, Inc.

Sage Automation

Kraken Automation

OnRobot US Inc.

JLS Automation



Key players are focusing on designing advanced solutions integrated with novel technologies like AI and ML to meet the evolving needs of end-use industries. They are also using strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and facility expansions to strengthen their presence.

Recent Development:

In December 2023, FANUC America launched the new M-710iD/50M robot, marking the first update to the M-710i robot series in 17 years.





Get More Insights:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the North America palletizing robot industry, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the North America industry potential, growth, and scope, the report is segmented based on robot type, material type, reach range, end-use, and country.

North America Palletizing Robot Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Robot Type:

Articulated Robots Up to 100 Kg 100 to 300 Kg 300 to 500 Kg Above 500 Kg

Collaborative Robots Up to 10 Kg 10 to 30 Kg 30 to 50 Kg Above 50 Kg

SCARA Robots Up to 5 Kg 5 to 10 Kg 10 to 20 Kg Above 20 Kg

Delta Robots Up to 3 Kg 3 to 6 Kg Above 6 Kg

Gantry Robots Up to 50 Kg 50 to 150 Kg Above 150 Kg





By Reach Range:

Up to 1,000 mm

1,000 to 3,000 mm

Above 3,000 mm



By Material Type:

Boxes/Cases

Bags/Sacks

Bundles

Others

By End-use:

Warehousing & Logistics

Manufacturing Food & Beverages FMCG Chemicals & Materials Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Components Cement Agriculture Seeds Other Discrete Manufacturing



By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico





