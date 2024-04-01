Family, friends, community and agency leaders attend ceremony unveiling of marker designating Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way on State Road 70

St. Lucie, FL – In honor of the late FWC Senior Investigator Kyle Lee Patterson's profound contributions to his community and his enduring legacy, a special dedication ceremony took place on March 29, unveiling the marker designating a portion of State Route 70 as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way.

In May 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that named the portion of S.R. 70/Okeechobee Road between Ideal Holding Road and C.R. 613/Carlton Road in St. Lucie County. In Oct. 2023, the Board of County Commissioners of St. Lucie County passed a resolution supporting the state designating the roadway.

“The dedication of this roadway will ensure Floridians and visitors traveling this path will speak Kyle’s name and will be another way to remember not just his sacrifice but his service to his family and the state of Florida,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

Kyle Lee Patterson, a beloved figure within the community, left an indelible mark through his selfless dedication to improve the lives of others. He was a devoted father and husband and a very involved member of his church and community. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.

“Kyle was such a force both in his community and within our regional ranks here in South Region Alpha” said FWC Maj. Dustin Bonds, South Region Alpha. “He represented the best of us – an exceptional investigator, mentor and friend. We miss him every day.”

Distinguished guests from the FWC, St. Lucie County government, St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, community leaders, friends and family members gathered to pay tribute to Kyle and to witness the unveiling of the commemorative marker.

“FHP and FWC share a special bond, and the loss of Kyle affected us all,” said Lt. Col. Robert Chandler, Florida Highway Patrol. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in state law enforcement and are gratified that Kyle’s influence on others can be memorialized forever.”

“This dedication serves as a fitting tribute to Kyle Lee Patterson's extraordinary life and the lasting impact he had on our agency and his community," said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. "By designating this portion of State Route 70 as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way, we ensure that his memory will continue to inspire and uplift us for generations to come."

Patterson attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton, Georgia, graduating with an Associates of Art and Science degree in Criminal Justice. He began his career with the FWC in January 2007. After graduating with Class 9, he was assigned to St. Lucie County in FWC South Region Alpha, where he spent his entire career.

On June 9, 2022, Senior Investigator Patterson was involved in a fatal car crash while on duty in St. Lucie County. He left behind his wife, Alisha Patterson, and two young children, Kole and Kinsley.

“While Officer Patterson had a well-accomplished 15-year career with FWC, what stood out to me was his involvement in our community,” said Chris Dzadovsky, Vice Chair of the St. Lucie Board of County Commissioners. “Our community is nothing without the people who not only live and work here, but people who dedicate their time and talents to help the rest of the community. Kyle was such a person. This memorial will be a reminder to everyone that officers like Kyle Patterson make a huge impact to those of us who call St. Lucie County home.”

"Florida roadways are traveled daily by visitors and residents. The Florida Highway Patrol hopes that Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way will honor the memory of FWC Senior Investigator Patterson's commitment and ultimate sacrifice to the people and the state of Florida,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner.

Senior Investigator Patterson received a Lifesaving Award in 2010; an Exceptional Performance Award in 2015; a Letter of Commendation in 2017; recognition for his performance during FWC’s response to hurricanes Irma and Michael; the prestigious 2018 Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Award for his involvement in a multi-jurisdictional sea turtle egg poaching case that led to the arrest of individuals in possession of nearly 500 sea turtle eggs; and the 2020 FWC Team of the Year Award. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.