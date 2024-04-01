Woodbridge International Closes Sale of ERW, Inc. to Alinabal Group

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, ERW, Inc. by Alinabal Group.

ERW, Inc. located in Putnam, Connecticut is a trusted provider of sheet metal fabrication and machined products since 1985. Known for its quality, innovation, and service excellence, ERW is a long-time partner to the aerospace industry for both commercial and military applications, and also serves the medical device industry.

General Manager of ERW, Andrew Whittenburg expressed enthusiasm for the company’s future.

“Today marks an exciting beginning for ERW as we join Alinabal Group. Our companies share proud histories of customer service, quality and innovation. Together, we are committed to bringing more value to our customers as we leverage our collective expertise to provide them an advantage in today’s most challenging metal applications.”

Alinabal Group, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut is a growing company of precision manufacturers who serve customers across diverse markets – accelerating speed-to-market and profitability through niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach. Alinabal is a portfolio company of Akoya Capital, LLC and PNC Mezzanine Capital.

Akoya Capital, LLC is a leading sector-focused private equity firm that only invests in industries where it has directly relevant operating experience and deep domain expertise.

