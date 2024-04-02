The Affordable Path to a Healthier Workforce with Direct Primary Care

Dr. Richard Berry, Maple Health DPC

Maple Health DPC Adds Employer Packages to Its Successful Plans For Individuals

Seventy dollars per month might not get you an insurance policy, but it does secure round-the-clock access to primary care, covering most employee healthcare needs,” — Dr. Richard Berry, founder of Maple Health DPC

MENTOR, OH, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of a national physician shortage and exorbitant healthcare costs, employers are in a tight spot. They are expected to provide top-notch healthcare benefits to attract and retain talent, but the reality is grim—quality benefits don't necessarily guarantee access to care. Long waits and costly services form a formidable barrier, even for those supposedly covered.

"Every year, companies pour massive amounts of money into health and wellness benefits, yet we're seeing no slowdown in diabetes, obesity, or mental health issues," states Richard Berry, MD, the pioneering force behind Mentor, Ohio's Maple Health Direct Primary Care (DPC). "It's time to change the narrative," insists Dr. Berry.

Many employers are wedged between offering traditional health insurance and the desire to switch to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP.) The absence of employer-sponsored insurance can place companies at a disadvantage in today’s ultra-competitive job market.

Consider the DPC model—a membership-based healthcare option that starts at just $70 per month. It offers a remedy to the frequent emergency room visits for minor injuries and provides direct communication with your clinician, as well as discounted rates on pharmacy and laboratory services that often cost less than insurance co-pays. Maple Health DPC has been offering DPC plans for individuals for nearly two years, and now has added plans specifically for employers seeking a DPC option for employees. "Seventy dollars per month might not get you an insurance policy, but it does secure round-the-clock access to primary care, covering most employee healthcare needs," Dr. Berry highlights.

How DPC Elevates Corporate Health Strategies

Maple DPC's flat-fee membership opens doors to a full-service primary care facility, with flexible scheduling, longer appointments, reduced waiting times, and a deep connection with a healthcare provider. "Offering unlimited primary care, including on evenings and weekends, can minimize employee absenteeism or paid time off, (PTO), and become a strategic asset," Dr. Berry suggests, noting that companies using DPC report enhanced productivity and morale.

For companies with existing health plans, DPC complements insurance by filling in critical gaps. It guarantees immediate access to primary care, home visits for newborns, and extensive appointments—all contributing factors to a healthier, more engaged workforce.

In sectors where health insurance isn't typically offered—like hospitality, agriculture, childcare, and personal care—DPC can be a game-changer. "Increasing wages isn't the only strategy to attract employees. Access to primary care and affordable prescriptions can be equally, if not more, alluring," asserts Dr. Berry.

The Inclusive Range of DPC Benefits

Maple Health DPC's business membership includes:

• Direct contact with clinicians via text, email, or phone via HIPAA-approved gateway.

• Prompt appointment scheduling, often same or next day.

• On-site treatment for injuries and minor conditions, preventing costly ER trips.

• Comprehensive care, including free home visits for newborns.

• Applicability for small groups, starting from two individuals.

• Monthly on-site visits for organizations with 60 or more employees.

• Options for higher-deductible health plans that lower overall premiums.

• Transparent, predictable pricing with no hidden costs.

• On-site discount lab testing and pharmacy services.

"Maple Health DPC fosters a collaborative environment promoting a healthy workforce, and it's not uncommon for organizations to combine their health insurance policy with DPC services for less than the cost of insurance alone," Dr. Berry explains. "The savings impact the bottom line and expand choices for employees."

Maple Health DPC stands out by offering personalized attention from providers attuned to patient health needs. This full-service, membership-based practice serves both individuals and organizations, and ensures flexible access, extended appointment durations, minimal wait times, and a trusted relationship with healthcare professionals with plans that start at $70 per month.

To give your employees 24/7 access to affordable, premium healthcare, visit maplehealthdpc.com or contact (440) 655-8017.