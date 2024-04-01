Pneumatic Waste Collection Service Market to Hit US$ 1,039.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

The Demand for Pneumatic Waste Collection Services is Expanding Due to Rising Urbanization, Environmental Crises, and the Need for Efficient and Sustainable Waste Management Solutions

Rockville , April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pneumatic waste collection service market is projected to register a growth of 7.3%, reaching US$ 1,039.8 million by 2034. Adoption of these systems is expected to rise significantly, reaching US$ 514 million in 2024. This growth is driven by increasing waste management concerns and automation in various industrial sectors.



Urban concerns such as garbage management require more creative solutions from cities in their quest to become smart cities. Due to its eco-friendly waste management solution and ability to be linked with other smart city technologies, pneumatic garbage collection systems are becoming increasingly in demand, saving costs and enhancing city dwellers' quality of life.

Globally, governments have implemented various legislation and policies to advance sustainable waste management practices. These measures include financial incentives and subsidies designed to stimulate the use of pneumatic garbage collecting systems. This is because the system is an environmentally beneficial option that supports government objectives. After all, it lowers greenhouse gas emissions linked to conventional garbage-collecting techniques. Pneumatic trash collecting systems are an excellent way to reduce the quantity of garbage in landfills since they can manage various kinds of waste, such as general waste, recyclables, and organic waste.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,039.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

“The pneumatic waste conveying system is a sustainable and environmentally responsible waste management solution for manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare industries. This environmentally friendly technology reduces the carbon footprint associated with conventional disposal methods, making it an ethical choice for companies seeking to minimize their environmental impact. " states the Fact.MR. Analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Envac AB

STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.

Caverion Corporation

Ros Roca

MariCap Oy

Cleantech Group

Logiwaste AB

Dansk Skraldesug ApS

Europa Co., Ltd

Marimatic

Green Wave

Aerbin Aps

AMCS Group

AWC Berhad

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global pneumatic waste collection service market is expected to evolve at a 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

With a significant CAGR of 7.5% through 2034, the market for pneumatic waste collection services in North America is predicted to expand.

The pneumatic waste collection services industry in East Asia is projected to capture a CAGR of 8.3% until 2034.

In 2024, the United States pneumatic waste collection service market is likely to command 72.3% of the market.

China is anticipated to have 61.5% of the worldwide market by 2024 for pneumatic waste collection services.



Competitive Landscape

To keep ahead of the competition, providers in the worldwide pneumatic waste system market employ strategic initiatives. The tactics include launching innovative products, expanding globally, acquiring other businesses, merging with other organizations, updating existing products, and forming alliances with other market participants. STREAM Environment, Envac, and MariCap Oy are some essential participants in this market. These companies are becoming more competitive by increasing sales and solidifying their market position. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate pneumatic waste systems to satisfy growing expectations from technology suppliers and customers.

Country-wise Insights



The North American pneumatic trash collection system market is expected to grow at a fantastic annual rate of 7.5% by 2034. Pneumatic garbage collection is expected to account for 72.3% of the United States' industry by 2024.



Meanwhile, by 2034, the market for pneumatic trash collection systems in East Asia is expected to rise at an 8.3% annual rate. With a market share of 61.5%, China is predicted to dominate the East Asian market in 2024.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market: Worldwide sales of automatic waste collection systems are predicted to increase at a high CAGR of 8.9% to reach a market valuation of US$ 671.9 million by 2032.

Waste Management Market: The global waste management services market is estimated at US$ 1,499.3 billion in 2022, with a projected market valuation of US$ 2,094.5 billion for 2032.

Garbage Collection Trucks Market: The global garbage collection trucks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% and reach a valuation of over US$ 10 Bn during the forecast period (2019-2029).

