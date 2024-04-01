SYLA Announces ietty’s Membership Has Surpassed 300,000

New Real Estate Rental Brokerage Service Focusing on Time Performance

TOKYO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroyuki Sugimoto; NASDAQ: “SYT”; hereafter “SYLA” or “the Company”) announces that the number of registered members of “ietty,” an AI-based online real estate rental brokerage application operated by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, SYLA Co., Ltd., has surpassed 300,000.

ietty, a Real Estate Rental Brokerage Application, Has Surpassed 300,000 Members

Amid rapidly increasing demand for online customer service in the real estate brokerage industry following the COVID-19 pandemic, the online real estate rental brokerage application “ietty” has surpassed 300,000 registered members. ietty’s online customer service is well received among users as a secure and convenient option. The platform streamlines and digitizes the rental brokerage process by offering a one-stop solution for property showings, viewings, and rental contracts via smartphone. Users have access to properties not publicly available on the Internet, allowing them to search for and preview properties on their own using their smartphones or PCs, thereby saving time and efforts in finding their ideal properties. It facilitates application and contract signing process once customers find a room they like, and its popularity is steadily rising particularly among young people. Additionally, ietty offers a 50% discount on agency fees for all properties. ietty remains focused on enhancing its services so that an increasing number of users feel secured.

Overview of the ietty App and Services

Category: Navigation

Supported OS: iOS/Android

Fee: Free

Official website: https://ietty.me/

SYLA Technologies Company Contact

Hajime Sugino

Head of SYLA USA

h_sugino@syla.jp