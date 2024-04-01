Snail, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, today, April 1, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PC’s and mobile devices.

