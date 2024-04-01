OTA Transmission Platform Market Demand will reach a value of US$ 121 Million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "OTA Transmission Platform Market Size by Component and Platform Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026,"

The global OTA transmission platform market size was valued at $92.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $121.54 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.

The application of the upcoming transmission standard, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0, is anticipated to influence each part of the transmission platform, such as, encoder, antenna, and others. Moreover, with the advent of Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 standard, the televisions antenna is expected to receive upgrades along with sound and 4K resolution upgrades. In addition, the ATSC 3.0 supports high efficiency video coding, which enables less consumption of bits along with broadcasting of more video data. In addition, the reception signals for channels are enhanced, which further improve the viewer experience. Hence, such factors are expected to provide major opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of OTA Transmission Platform Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, OTA Transmission Platform Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

AirTV L.L.C

Channel Master

GatesAir Inc.

Gemalto NV

Harmonic, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

One Media 3.0, LLC

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

TiVo Corporation and Many More

Region wise, North America dominated the global OTA transmission platform market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in OTA transmission platforms. Also, increase in involvement of government for digitization of television broadcasting and radio signals is also the key factor expected to fuel the market growth in this region in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

According to the OTA transmission platform market analysis in Asia-Pacific, the market is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in agreement and partnership among telecom operators to build wireless network architecture in this region.

By component, the platform segment garnered major OTA transmission platform market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in penetration of smartphones. Also, the rise in trend of online streaming devices drives the adoption of OTA transmission platform. Further, the services segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

