AmpliTech Group Showcases Remarkable Success At The Satellite Show In Washington DC Held March 19 to March 21, 2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced its exceptional achievements at the recently concluded Satellite Show held in Washington D.C.



The event proved to be an extraordinary platform for AmpliTech Group, facilitating over 130 productive customer meetings and garnering an overwhelming response with more than 90 Requests for Quotations (RFQs) received. This impressive engagement further underscores AmpliTech's position as a premier player in the RF/microwave industry and validates the efficacy of its Sales and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.

"We are thrilled with the resounding success we experienced at the Satellite Show," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "The high level of interest on our newly released Ka Band and X Band LNB products, and the significant number of RFQs received reaffirm the confidence that our customers have in our cutting-edge solutions and the value they bring to their operations."

The Satellite Show provided an invaluable opportunity for AmpliTech Group to showcase its latest innovations and engage with key stakeholders within the industry. With a diverse portfolio of RF/microwave components and semiconductor products tailored to meet the evolving needs of satellite communications, AmpliTech Group continues to set new benchmarks for performance, reliability, and efficiency.

It is the company’s strategy to take full advantage of its ability of being a United States designer and manufacturer of 5G radios, MMIC’s, LNAs and LNB products, as it gives AmpliTech Group an unique advantage and extraordinary opportunities to replace existing foreign suppliers and become a domestic supplier to these high demand industries.

"We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled solutions that empower our customers to achieve their objectives," added Maqbool. "The overwhelming response we received at the Satellite Show underscores the strength of our offerings and the dedication of our team."

As AmpliTech Group looks towards the future, it remains poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



