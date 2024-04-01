Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Hosts Grand Opening Celebration in Arlington, TX
Announces newest Scoop Shop in the Lone Star State with Free Ice Cream for a Year for the first 100 guests on April 4ARLINGTON, TX, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, continues its expansion throughout the Lone Star State with the opening of their newest location in Arlington. The iconic brand is bringing its freshly made, fun-filled ice cream flavors to 4407 Little Road and celebrating with a grand opening on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Handel’s will treat the first 100 guests to Free Ice Cream for a Year! The festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m., and it’s open to the public.
Vanessa and Deric Sheriff are the franchisees who will lead the new store. Deric has been serving as a police officer for twenty-two years, while Vanessa worked as a paramedic for fifteen years. They both share a passion for serving the community and are thrilled to bring this beloved ice cream favorite to Arlington.
“We first tried Handel's Ice Cream when our good friend, Craig Moore, along with his two sons, opened the first Handel's in the metroplex. Once we tried it, we were amazed at how creamy and delicious the ice cream was. It tasted fresh, just like when Grandma would make us homemade ice cream." said Deric Sheriff, Co-owner of Arlington Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We have tasted almost all the flavors, and each one becomes a new favorite! We can’t wait to bring this legacy brand to the community.”
The new location boasts 2,300 sq. Ft. and will serve up local and seasonal flavors, including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Chocolate Almond Milk (Dairy-free), Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering. The Arlington location will be open weekly from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
“We love the brand so much as a family that two of our sons also have their own Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream locations,” said Vanessa Sheriff, Co-owner of the Arlington Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. "When people say Handel's is a family, they mean it; we have truly felt like family from the first phone conversation we had inquiring about the brand."
For more information about the Arlington Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/arlington/ or follow them on Instagram @Handels_ Arlington or Facebook at Handel’s Ice Cream Arlington.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. TasteAtlas also recognizehttps://www.tasteatlas.com/most-iconic-ice-creams the brand for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 130 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise
