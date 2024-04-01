01 April 2024

67

A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On March 31, 2024, the 61st meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by the relevant Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of a number of ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the meeting, the participants noted that under the clear leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, the country invariably takes a proactive position in developing balanced solutions to Caspian issues. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan played an important role in the development of the legal framework for cooperation in the Caspian Sea and this process continues in cooperation with all Caspian countries within the framework of international law.

The participants discussed in detail the Action Plan of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues for 2024, affecting important areas such as economics, security, transport and international events. At the same time, in accordance with the country's environmental diplomacy, the participants paid special attention to environmental issues.

In conclusion, the participants emphasized that Turkmenistan intends to continue active work in order to strengthen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and broad interaction between the coastal states.