Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m., U.S. eastern time, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.



Vishay has adopted a virtual annual meeting in 2024. The annual meeting will be accessible to stockholders via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VSH2024.

United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules allow the Company to mail a notice to its stockholders advising that its proxy statement, annual report to stockholders, electronic proxy card and related materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet. Stockholders may then access these materials and vote over the Internet or request delivery of a full set of materials by mail or email. Vishay has elected to utilize this process for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet, at ir.vishay.com.

These rules give Vishay the opportunity to serve stockholders more efficiently by making the proxy materials available quickly online and reducing costs associated with printing and postage. Stockholders who receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials will not receive a paper or electronic copy of the proxy materials unless they request a copy using the procedure described in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and posted on the investor relations section of Vishay’s website, at ir.vishay.com.

To participate in the virtual meeting, stockholders will need the control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on their proxy card, or on their voting instruction form. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.

