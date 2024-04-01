NEXGEL Reports Full Year 2023 Revenue of $4.1 Million, an Increase of 99.7% Year-Over-Year

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Adam Levy, NEXGEL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2023 was a record year for NEXGEL and transformational in many respects. Our nearly 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023 was primarily driven by our branded products and contract manufacturing. Over the course of the year and into our current first quarter, we have significantly expanded our operational infrastructure, solidified several key strategic partnerships with multi-billion-dollar corporations and made key strategic investments, that collectively have our company prepared for what we believe will be significant growth going forward. We have the right product, operational expertise and balance sheet to execute on the multiple growth levers we have including our agreements with Abbvie and STADA.”

Operational Highlights for the Full Year 2023 to Date

Acquired a 50% interest in a JV with CG Converting and Packaging, LLC for its converting and packaging business.

CG Converting and Packaging, executed a new supply agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global biopharmaceutical company to be a supplier of gel pads with AbbVie’s Rapid Acoustic Pulse device being investigated for improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

Announced a new strategic relationship with Enigma Health, a new joint venture company, for retail distribution and marketing services in North America.

Acquired Kenkoderm, a privately-owned skincare produce company focused on treating the symptoms of Psoriasis, expanding the Company’s health and wellness consumer product portfolio.

Announced a partnership with STADA Arzneimittel AG, a European leader in consumer health, to distribute and commercialize consumer health OTC products in North America in 2024.

Began 12,000 square foot expansion of its CG Converting and Packaging facility in Texas to support the expected growth in product demand from its strategic partnerships as well as continued growth of branded products.

Closed on a little over $1 million registered direct offering led by insiders.



Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue totaled $4.1 million, an increase of $2 million, or 99.7%, as compared to $2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue was primarily due to sales growth in contract manufacturing of 166% and an increase in branded product revenue by approximately $427,000, or 52.4%, to $1.24 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue totaled $1.1 million, an increase of approximately 110% as compared to $524 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, branded products revenue was $392,000, an increase of 104.2% year-over-year and 10.1% sequentially.

Gross profit totaled $619 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a gross profit of $256 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross profit margin for 2023 was approximately 15.2% as compared to gross profit margin of 12.5% for 2022. The increase in the gross profit year-over-year directly correlates to our higher sales.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $158 thousand compared to $36 thousand for the same period in 2022. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 14.6%.

Cost of revenues increased by $1.7 million, or 93.6%, to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in cost of revenues pertains to an increase in materials and finished products and equipment, production, and other expenses. These increases primarily align with the increased revenues.

Cost of revenues was $924 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $436 thousand compared to $488 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in cost of revenues was attributable to the Company’s revenue growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $756, or 23.4%, to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to an increase of compensation and benefits expense, advertising, marketing, and Amazon fees as well as the costs for professional and consulting fees. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $778 thousand for the same period the prior year.

Research and development expenses decreased by $264 thousand to $103 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $367 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease is due to the completion of development efforts of two proof of concept studies for drug delivery candidates utilizing our hydrogel technology.

In 2022 the Company paid off approximately $3.5 million in convertible notes, reducing interest expense from $1.3 million in 2022 to less than $20,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $3.2 million as compared to $4.7 million for the same period the year prior.

The Company, after paying $546,500 in quarter four for the Kenkoderm purchase, ended December 31, 2023 with $2.7 million in cash. Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company closed on an additional $1 million registered direct offering led by insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, NEXGEL had 5,741,088 shares of common stock outstanding.

Outlook for 2023 First Quarter

The Company expects first quarter revenue of $1.25 million reflecting a full quarter of revenue contribution from the Kenkoderm acquisition but excluding a $176,000 non-refundable deposit from Abbvie for their first order.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: + 1-800-274-8461 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-203-518-9814 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 15, 2024, by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 1155204. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

NEXGEL, INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash $ 2,700 $ 1,101 Marketable securities - 5,508 Accounts receivable, net 633 222 Inventory 1,319 502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 400 172 Total current assets 5,052 7,505 Goodwill 1,128 311 Intangibles, net 326 20 Property and equipment, net 1,499 721 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,855 1,737 Other assets 95 63 Total assets $ 9,955 $ 10,357 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,233 $ 265 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 398 130 Deferred revenue 20 - Current portion of note payable 80 15 Warrant liability 146 242 Contingent consideration liability 439 - Operating lease liability, current portion 233 207 Total current liabilities 2,549 859 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,727 1,593 Notes payable, net of current portion 513 268 Total liabilities 4,789 2,720 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 5,741,088 and 5,577,916 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 19,406 19,189 Accumulated deficit (14,715 ) (11,558 ) Total NexGel stockholders’ equity 4,697 7,637 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 469 - Total stockholders’ equity 5,166 7,637 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,955 $ 10,357





NEXGEL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 4,089 $ 2,048 Cost of revenues 3,470 1,792 Gross profit 619 256 Operating expenses Research and development 103 367 Selling, general and administrative 3,993 3,237 Total operating expenses 4,096 3,604 Loss from operations (3,477 ) (3,348 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liability and warrant modification expense 96 76 Realized gain on investments in marketable securities 191 9 Loss on debt extinguishment - (150 ) Interest expense, net (15 ) (1,336 ) Other expense (2 ) - Other income 19 3 Total other income (expense) 289 (1,398 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,188 ) $ (4,746 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss (3,188 ) (4,746 ) Less: (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest in joint ventures 31 - Net loss attributable to NexGel stockholders $ (3,157 ) $ (4,746 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 5,671,842 5,574,818





NEXGEL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)