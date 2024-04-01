Vincerx to Host Virtual Investor Event Reviewing Preliminary Phase 1 VIP236 Data Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Vincerx to also provide update on pipeline progress, including for VIP943 program

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, will host a virtual investor event reviewing preliminary clinical data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP236 and provide an update on pipeline progress on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 2 PM PT. This will follow the poster presentation of the VIP236 clinical data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024.



The virtual investor event will include presentations by Ahmed Hamdy, MD, CEO of Vincerx Pharma, along with key opinion leaders, Uma Borate, MD, MBBS, Clinical Associate Professor in the Division of Hematology at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, and Vivek Subbiah, MD, Chief of Early-Phase Drug Development at Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

To register and view the live webcast, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xhv7kxf7/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Vincerx Investor Page website following the conclusion of the live event.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. Vincerx’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule-drug conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody-drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and VersAptx™, its versatile and adaptable, next-generation bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com and follow Vincerx on LinkedIn.

Vincerx, the Vincerx logo, and VersAptx are Vincerx trademarks.

Contacts

Gabriela Jairala

Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

gabriela.jairala@vincerx.com

Totyana Simien

Inizio Evoke Comms

totyana.simien@inizioevoke.com