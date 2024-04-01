SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Strategic Initiatives Deliver Improved Results and Significant Cash Flow

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the periods ended December 31, 2023.



Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fiscal 2023 was a pivotal year for the Company. We successfully executed our sales and profitability goals, which resulted in significant cash flow generation in 2023. Consolidated revenues grew to $262 million for the year, up almost 1% over the prior year, primarily due to strong U.S. merchandising revenues, expanding 20% from the prior year. The 2023 U.S. remodel and retail transformation business was below 2022 for the year, however, ramped sequentially each quarter with expectations of revenue growth for 2024. Canada's merchandising and remodeling revenue grew by over 50% in 2023, compared to 2022. On a consolidated basis, we improved gross profit margins by 160 basis points to 21.1% of sales for the fiscal year 2023, which was a strategic focus for the Company. We continue to believe that there are opportunities to grow market share within an expanding addressable market as brands and retailers turn to SPAR for merchandising, remodels, as well as our emerging businesses, which include fulfillment, distribution, and assembly.

“I am pleased with our operational and financial performance of SPAR in 2023. We accomplished shorter term objectives and made significant headway on longer term goals. We grew revenue, improved profitability, strengthened the balance sheet and simplified the core business with strategic divestitures, including our recent announcements regarding Australia, China and National Merchandising Services. In addition, we are announcing sale agreements for both South Africa and Brazil today that generate cash proceeds of approximately $22 million USD. Our initiatives and these joint venture divestitures bring growth capital into our business that we expect to leverage in pursuit of acquisitions and investments that are accretive to the business. Our disciplined growth and capital allocation strategies continue to align with shareholders as we generate cash flow and build long-term value in the business.

“Finally, I want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication that fueled our growth in fiscal 2023. We also want to thank our Board and shareholders for their support throughout the year. We look forward to an exciting year ahead for 2024,” concluded Matacunas.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $65.1 million, comprised of $49.2 million from the Americas segment (75.7%), $8.8 million from EMEA (13.5%), and $7.1 million from APAC (10.8%). Total net revenue increased by 0.7%, down 0.5% on a constant currency basis. The Americas revenues increased 1.4%, and APAC revenues increased 5.9% versus the prior year. EMEA revenues declined by 6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit was $14.9 million, or 22.9% of revenues, compared to $13.4 million, or 20.7% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. This 210-basis point improvement in gross profit margin was due to planned initiatives, including improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments, and services mix shifts in the quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $11.3 million, or 17.4% of revenues, compared to $11.2 million, or 17.3% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $2.7 million in the current year's fourth quarter compared to an operating loss of $760 thousand in the year-ago quarter. The fiscal 2022 fourth quarter included a $2.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment. Excluding this charge, the prior year operating income would have been $1.7 million.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income of $420 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 quarter was $3.7 million, comparable to $3.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 quarter was $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.



Twelve Months 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $262.7 million, comprised of $203.7 million from the Americas segment (77.5%), $34.6 million from EMEA (13.2%), and $24.5 million from APAC (9.3%). Total net revenue increased by 0.6%, up 1.6% on a constant currency basis. The Americas revenue increased by 2.6% over the prior year, EMEA decreased by 5.8%, and APAC decreased by 5.9% from the prior year period.

Gross profit was $55.5 million, or 21.1% of revenues, compared to $51.0 million, or 19.5% of revenues, in the prior year. This 160-basis-point improvement in gross profit margins was due to several planned initiatives, including improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements, and other cost containments.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $43.7 million, or 16.6% of revenues, compared to $41.1 million, or 15.7% of revenues, in the prior year.

Operating income was $9.4 million, up 74.5% compared to $5.4 million in the prior year. Excluding the non-cash goodwill impairment charge in 2022, operating income in 2023 increased 19.8% compared to 2022.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. for the year was $3.9 million, or $0.17 per share or $0.16 per diluted share, comparable to net loss attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $732 thousand, or $0.03 loss per share and diluted share. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the period was $5.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 period was $13.0 million, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 period was $9.9 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.



Financial Position as of December 31, 2023

The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the year was $19.3 million, with $10.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8.6 million of unused availability as of December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities grew by $6.8 million. The Company ended the year with net working capital of $27.5 million on December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the periods ended December 31, 2023. To access the call, live by phone, dial 1-833-630-1542 (Domestic), 1-412-317-1821 (International) and ask for the SPAR Group call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through April 8, 2024, by calling 1-877-344-7529 using passcode ID 5142020#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, approximately 25,000 merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than eight countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

- Financial Statements Follow –





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 65,099 $ 64,643 $ 262,747 $ 261,268 Related party - cost of revenues 390 1,510 5,197 8,804 Cost of revenues 49,833 49,742 202,070 201,452 Gross profit 14,876 13,391 55,480 51,012 Selling, general and administrative expense 11,328 11,183 43,673 41,135 Loss on sale of business 408 - 408 - Depreciation and amortization 430 510 2,001 2,033 Impairment of Goodwill - 2,458 - 2,458 Operating income 2,711 (760 ) 9,398 5,386 Interest expense 593 371 1,919 965 Other income, net 771 (119 ) 346 (482 ) Income before income tax expense 1,347 (1,012 ) 7,133 4,903 Income tax expense 551 835 2,357 2,777 Net income 795 (1,847 ) 4,776 2,126 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,342 (678 ) (874 ) (2,858 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 2,137 $ (2,525 ) $ 3,902 $ (732 ) Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 0.09 (0.11 ) 0.17 (0.03 ) Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic 23,236 22,821 23,333 22,110 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 23,376 22,957 24,455 22,110







SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,719 $ 9,345 Accounts receivable, net 59,776 63,714 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,614 7,861 Total current assets 76,109 80,920 Property and equipment, net 2,871 3,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,323 969 Goodwill 1,382 1,708 Intangible assets, net 1,180 2,040 Deferred income taxes, net 4,687 3,766 Other assets 1,729 1,934 Total assets $ 90,281 $ 94,598 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,488 $ 10,588 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,274 20,261 Due to affiliates 3,205 2,964 Customer incentives and deposits 1,905 2,399 Lines of credit and short-term loans 17,530 17,980 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,163 363 Total current liabilities 48,565 54,555 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,160 606 Long-term debt 310 1,376 Total liabilities 50,035 56,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series - A, $.01 par value: Authorized and available shares– 2,445,598 Issued and outstanding shares– None Preferred stock, Series - B. $.01 par value: Authorized and available shares– 2,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares– 650,000 at December 31, 2023 and 854,753 at December 31, 2022 7 9 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: Authorized shares – 47,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 23,446,444 at December 31, 2023 and 23,055,633 at December 31, 2022 232 229 Treasury stock, at cost 205,485 shares at December 31, 2023 and 205,485 Shares at December 31, 2022 (285 ) (285 ) Additional paid-in capital 21,004 20,708 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,341 ) (4,941 ) Retained earnings 10,609 6,707 Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 28,226 22,427 Non-controlling interest 12,020 15,634 Total stockholders’ equity 40,246 38,061 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 90,281 $ 94,598







SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,776 $ 2,126 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,001 2,033 Impairment of Goodwill - 2,458 Amortization of operating lease assets 875 646 Provision for expected credit losses 88 1,092 Deferred income tax expense 921 994 Share-based compensation expense 297 346 Loss on Disposal of business 408 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals: Accounts receivable 3,232 (11,237 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,082 (3,285 ) Accounts payable (2,960 ) 1,718 Operating lease liabilities (875 ) (744 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits (4,024 ) (1,191 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,821 (5,044 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash transferred in sale of business (1,111 ) - Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (1,242 ) (1,797 ) Other investing 84 - Net cash used in investing activities (2,269 ) (1,797 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 103,742 30,467 Repayments under lines of credit (104,845 ) (25,648 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised - 118 Repurchase of common stock - (181 ) Distribution to non-controlling investors (1,673 ) (1,785 ) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests (473 ) (2,558 ) Proceeds from term debt 930 3,530 Payments on term debt (701 ) (454 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,020 ) 3,489 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (158 ) (776 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,374 (4,128 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 9,345 13,473 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 10,719 $ 9,345







SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Revenues: Americas $ 49,248 $ 48,590 $ 203,705 $ 198,581 APAC 7,048 6,658 24,480 26,009 EMEA 8,803 9,395 34,562 36,678 Total net revenues $ 65,099 $ 64,643 $ 262,747 $ 261,268 Operating income: Americas $ 1,347 $ (1,758 ) $ 7,240 $ 4,103 APAC (89 ) (131 ) (599 ) (1,621 ) EMEA 1,453 1,128 2,757 2,904 Total operating income $ 2,711 $ (761 ) $ 9,398 $ 5,386





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc. Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 2,137 $ (2,525 ) $ 3,902 $ (732 ) Add-back Adjusted EBITDA (net of taxes) 482 2,945 1,237 2,654 Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 2,619 $ 420 $ 5,139 $ 1,922 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) Add-back Adjusted EBITDA per common share (net of taxes) 0.02 0.13 0.05 0.12 Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.21 $ 0.09







SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income $ 795 $ (1,847 ) $ 4,776 $ 2,126 Depreciation and amortization 430 510 2,001 2,033 Interest expense 593 371 1,919 965 Income Tax expense 551 835 2,357 2,777 Other income 771 (119 ) 346 (482 ) Consolidated EBITDA 3,140 (250 ) 11,399 7,420 Costs and other relating to CIC - 336 - (32 ) Review of Strategic Alternatives (27 ) 540 544 540 Goodwill Impairment - 2,458 - 2,458 Loss on sale of businesses 408 - 408 - Restructuring costs - - 28 - Legal Costs / Settlements - non recurring 149 - 289 - Share Based Compensation 80 - 297 - Board of Directors incremental compensation - 394 - 394 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3,750 3,478 12,965 10,780 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest 189 (1,158 ) (3,022 ) (4,637 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 3,939 $ 2,320 $ 9,943 $ 6,143





Note: We report non‑GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non‑GAAP measures, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non‑GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non‑GAAP measures.

